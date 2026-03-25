Higher education institutions operate in some of the most complex identity environments in the digital landscape today. To succeed in keeping them safe, IT leadership must balance an "Open Door" approach for learning and research with the "Locked Vault" requirements to protect students, faculty and sensitive data. Achieving true, robust security means moving beyond traditional management toward a strategy tailored to the unique challenges on campus.

Effectively Navigating the Higher Education Identity Ecosystem

Unlike corporate businesses, the ecosystem common at universities requires them to manage a variable and highly diverse population of users. Churn is a constant challenge, with students, faculty, alumni, researchers, contractors, affiliate colleges and labs, and other contributors enrolling and leaving, as well as changing roles, status, tracks or departments frequently.

Complicating things, a single user may be a student, a teaching assistant, and a part-time campus employee all at once, requiring fragmented access levels. Add in access requirements for alumni, visiting researchers, contractors and affiliate labs, and these identity management complications stack up to directly increase security risk

The actual identity management infrastructure can be diverse and often hybrid, too, built on both on-premises Active Directory and cloud-based identity platforms like Microsoft Entra ID. With these disjointed, manual systems, security gaps widen, becoming prime targets for threat actors.

Protecting Hybrid AD in Higher Education

Higher education IAM expert Rob Kraczek breaks down practical strategies to eliminate orphaned accounts, secure service accounts, and maintain compliance without slowing departments down.

Why it matters: Higher education faces elevated identity risk due to high user turnover, decentralized administration, and complex AD/Entra ID environments.

Higher education faces elevated identity risk due to high user turnover, decentralized administration, and complex AD/Entra ID environments. What you’ll learn: How Active Roles reduces attack paths by automating lifecycle management, enforcing least privilege with full auditing, and governing hybrid identities at scale.

Watch the webinar: Protecting hybrid AD in higher education

Closing the Governance Gap in Hybrid Identity Environments

Higher education institutions rarely eliminate legacy systems. Instead, they accumulate layers of identity infrastructure over time, adding the new to the old.

On premises Active Directory remains the identity management backbone for campus workstations, lab computers, local file servers, legacy research systems, academic applications and internal administrative platforms. Meanwhile, Microsoft Entra ID powers the modern suite of Microsoft 365 applications, Learning Management Systems (LMS) and cloud-based collaboration tools.

These systems often operate in parallel, resulting in inconsistencies between environments and governance gaps. For example, in a typical manual setup, disabling a user account in the local Active Directory may not automatically trigger a lockout in Entra ID. This means a terminated employee or a graduated student might lose access to their desk computer but retain access to sensitive cloud-based research data.

Identity Churn Increases Risk Exposure Every Semester

Identity churn in higher education is constant and predictable. Every semester "Joiners" (students) arrive in massive waves, while "Leavers" (graduates) depart just as quickly. This continuous turnover creates significant challenges in identity provisioning and deprovisioning.

When these "movers and leavers" are processed through disjointed manual systems, security gaps widen. Manual or fragmented identity lifecycle processes invariably accumulate:

Orphaned accounts with no active owner

Disabled AD accounts that still have active Entra ID access

Excessive group memberships carried over from prior roles or semesters

Forgotten privileged accounts with elevated permissions

Each of these represents a potential attack vector. Over time, these unmanaged identities create a sprawling attack surface, increasingly difficult to monitor or protect.

Decentralized IT Delivers Flexibility but Comes With Systemic Attack Risk

Universities are inherently decentralized. Individual colleges, departments, and labs often maintain their own IT staff and infrastructure.

While this autonomy enables academic flexibility, it introduces significant governance challenges. IT administrators across different departments may:

Create accounts using inconsistent naming conventions

Assign permissions based on local needs without centralized oversight

Maintain separate Active Directory domains or Entra ID and Microsoft 365 tenants

Manage identity tasks manually using scripts or native tools

This decentralized approach makes it difficult to maintain consistent security controls and visibility across the institution as each domain and tenant could be implementing and enforcing different policies. Without centralized identity governance, universities may not have a complete view of what critical systems an identity, in the case of human and non-human identity management, can access, and which accounts are privileged. Over time, it becomes difficult to determine whether privileges align with current roles, or whether standing accounts should be deactivated. This lack of visibility delays breach detection and increases institutional risk.

Compromised Credentials are a Ticking Time Bomb for Universities

Credential compromise remains one of the most effective attack methods against higher education institutions.

Attackers frequently use phishing or MFA fatigue attacks to gain access to student or staff accounts. Once inside, they can exploit excessive permissions, forgotten group memberships, or disconnected identity systems to escalate privileges, move laterally across the environment and wreak havoc in an environment often contains intellectual property and sensitive data.