Healthcare is now the most vulnerable industry to data breaches, with 328 breaches in 2017 alone (accounting for 60% percent of all breaches last year). The total estimated cost of these breaches reached $1.2 billion.

In 2017, we witnessed large-scale phishing attacks targeting health-care employees leading to the theft of patient data at both Morehead Memorial Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine. In both attacks, phishing emails were used to obtain login credentials to staff members’ email accounts.

Later in the year, PII (personally identifiable information) of 18,470 patients at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit were exposed due to theft of credentials of a group of employees. The PII was protected using a single factor of authentication (a password) and encrypted at rest.

Through just these few examples, we can see that, despite the complexity of security technologies and investments like data encryption, and network and endpoint security, the most common and effective attack vector is still stolen user credentials. According to the 2017 Verizon Data Breach Report, 81% of data breaches are due to compromised or weak credentials.

Many of the organizations that understand this turn to two-factor authentication (2FA) to strengthen defense against stolen credentials. While simple 2FA helps raise an organization’s security profile, many commonly deployed 2FA methods are insufficient to fully protect users and data and are easily circumvented.

On its own, 2FA will protect you some of the time but not all the time. Which is fine if you only want some of your organization protected. But it can be circumvented by attackers through: