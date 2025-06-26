How to Recover My Archived PST Files in Outlook?

Archiving (automatic or manual) in Microsoft Outlook helps you to enhance applications’ performance and optimize storage by moving older emails and other items to a separate (archive) PST file. It keeps your current mailbox clean and organized while preserving older items for future reference.

The archived PST comes in handy when you migrate data to a new system or Outlook, reinstall the Outlook application or want to restore old mail items. In this article, we will discuss how to recover archived PST files in classic Outlook and new Outlook.

Recovering the Archived PST File in Outlook

Before proceeding, you should know the location of archived PST file. By default, the Outlook PST files are located in C:\Users\YourUsername\Documents\Outlook Files. You can even find the archive.pst file from the File Explorer.

You need to also ensure that the folder, in which the archived PST file is stored, is accessible and has all the permissions. Now, follow the below steps to recover the archived PST file in Outlook:

Open your Outlook application.

Next, click File > Open & Export and then click Open Outlook Data File.

and then click Browse to the location where the archived PST file is saved and select it. Click OK.

You will see the folders of the archived PST file in the folder list in the left pane.

You can move individual or all items from the archive PST file to the original or a new folder. For this, go to the Archives folder, and drag and drop email items into the Inbox or another folder.

Import Archived PST File into New Outlook

According to the latest Microsoft 365 roadmap, new Outlook still does not support direct importing of PST files. However, Microsoft is currently working to expand its capabilities. It is planning to add support for importing PST files directly into new Outlook for Windows from October 2025. The current status of this feature is marked as “in development”.

If you need to import an archived PST file into new Outlook, then there is a workaround. You can switch to the classic Outlook, import the archived PST file and then return to the new Outlook. This will integrate the archived messages into your mailbox. Let’s see how: