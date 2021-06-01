Securing Containers: Seven Key Concerns and What to Do About Them

Containers accelerate the developer experience and allow applications to run smoothly in any environment — but they also introduce complexity and interdependencies that can have serious security consequences.

With this in mind, the process of securing containers is a continuous one. It should be integrated into the development process, automated, and extended into infrastructure maintenance and operations.

When building out a security strategy for containers, there are generally seven primary concerns. Here’s what they are, and what to do:

Securing the host OS

Whenever possible, use a distributed operating system that is optimized to run containers. If you’re using a stock OS, disable or remove unnecessary services to optimize performance and reduce the attack surface.

Then, add a layer of security and monitoring tools to ensure that the host is running as expected. Tools like application control are very useful in this situation. For traffic that goes to the internet, web gateways and intrusion prevention systems (IPSs) provide an excellent level of filtering.

Monitoring traffic between containers

Once a cyber-criminal gains a foothold in a system, they quickly look to move laterally. You can counteract this threat by ensuring all internal network traffic between containers passes through an IPS. Implement the system at the host level, which allows for all traffic to be effectively monitored without significantly impacting performance.

Securing the application in the container

Security controls can help ensure that seemingly ordinary activities like processing data, generating log files and caching files are not, in fact, malicious. Real-time anti-malware controls are critical.

An IPS plays a role here as well — if a vulnerability is exposed remotely, the IPS engine can detect attempts to exploit it and drop packets to protect the application, buying time to address the root cause.