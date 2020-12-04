Interview: Russell Haworth, CEO, Nominet

The COVID-19 pandemic has substantially increased reliance on the internet, and many businesses that previously had little or no digital presence have been forced to shift to the online space to survive. This has unsurprisingly led to a large increase in new domain registrations since March, many of which have been related to organizations trading online for the first time as well as ‘side hustles’ involving individuals launching their own new businesses.

Within this surge of new domains, however, are numerous malicious websites which are constantly seeking to trick users into giving away their personal data or to launch malware on their devices. This is something well understood by Nominet, the official registry for the .uk domain name, which is directly responsible for managing registrations under .uk as well as many second level domains such as co.uk and org.uk. These include critical national domains such as nhs.uk and gov.uk. Russell Haworth, chief executive officer at Nominet, told Infosecurity that there had been a more than 30% year-on-year rise in new domain registrations this year.

In particular, he has found that cyber-criminals have sought to leverage the pandemic in the development of malicious sites, linking them to current trends related to the topic in order to lure unsuspecting users. “There’s a number of areas that are attracting more criminal activity than others and certainly COVID-related names is one that seems to be a hot-bed for potentially suspicious activity,” explained Haworth. “We’re doing the analysis now on vaccine-related names and I’m sure that will be similar.”

Haworth also expects to see a spike in new malicious domain names linked to consumer goods and retailers as we enter the final few weeks of the Christmas shopping period, with e-commerce playing a bigger role than ever before due to ongoing social distancing restrictions.

The growth of malicious domain names has led to Nominet introducing new measures to keep the internet safer for users. This has included closer collaboration with law enforcement agencies to identify and highlight suspicious websites to users. In November, for instance, in conjunction with the City of London’s Police Intellectual Property Crime Unit (PIPCU), Nominet introduced law enforcement landing pages for domains suspended due to criminal activity. This redirects users attempting to access those domains to a secure site that offers customer advice and education for potential victims of sales of counterfeit branded goods.

Haworth explained that Nominet aims to be highly vigilant and fast acting upon any suspicious domain before too much damage can be caused, noting that “we’re seeing an increased number of agencies willing to work with us.”