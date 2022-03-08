IWD2022 Interview: Opening Up Opportunities for Women in Tech

Improving female representation in cybersecurity is a two-pronged issue. One aspect is encouraging more women to enter the sector, helping close the cyber skills gap. Once there, they must be allowed to progress, encouraging them to stay in the sector long-term and ultimately improve diversity in senior leadership positions.

With this in mind, Infosecurity spoke to Michelle Zatlyn, who has enjoyed a highly successful career in the cyber and technology sectors. To date, she is one of only three women who had founded publicly-traded infrastructure companies worth more than $30bn when she co-founded Cloudflare, a web infrastructure and website security company, in 2009. Zatlyn, co-founder, president and COO of Cloudflare, is also a passionate advocate for women in the sector. For this year’s International Women’s Day, Zatlyn told us about her career journey and initiatives she is involved in to help uplift women working in the sector.

Do you think the cybersecurity industry has been showing progress in providing opportunities for women in recent years? What have been the main positives?

Since I started Cloudflare with my two male co-founders more than 12 years ago, there has been an increased awareness of the gender imbalance in technology. That’s a good thing. We’ve always said that a diverse team wins, whether with our team at Cloudflare or on our board, where three of our eight members are women. Today more than 40% of Cloudflare’s security team identify as underrepresented gender groups, including women and non-binary. I’m also proud of what we’ve done to partner with organizations to facilitate returnships for caregivers and women looking to get back into the workforce. So yes, I do see progress. I’m proud of our team for being part of that progress, and I want to see more organizations follow suit because it isn’t universal yet.

Could you tell us about the Yes We Can initiative? What inspired this idea, and how impactful has it been so far?

When we launched Cloudflare TV, I saw an opportunity to provide a platform to the women who continue to inspire me – whether they’re at the forefront of their fields or are just getting started. I started Yes We Can, a series to help dispel the myth that no women are in tech. The series shares the stories of many accomplished women throughout the industry – at all levels and stages of their careers. I’ve interviewed serial entrepreneurs, investors, marketing experts, lawyers, executive coaches, data scientists and engineering leaders and many other terrific women.

Our conversations have touched on a wealth of topics, but I’ve been struck by how consistent some of the themes are. Many of these women have been drawn to the tech world for the same reasons I was: because technology is home to many of the world’s most innovative and creative minds, it’s where builders can invent the future and tech is becoming more ubiquitous and relevant. They’ve been driven by the reward – and thrill – of creating something people want and by how their technology scales and can reach a broad set of people. They’ve been passionate about encouraging more women to pursue the careers they dare to dream. I’ve realized that the best way to support women in tech is to lead a company that supports women in the workplace. This series allows women’s voices to be heard and encourages our roommates, girlfriends, mothers, aunts and sisters to explore a career in tech.