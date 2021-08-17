Q&A: Larry Whiteside Jr.

Larry Whiteside Jr. has two passions: Cybersecurity and basketball. At 6’6” tall, his dream job as a basketball coach isn’t all that crazy. He has two jobs, six children, over 60 pairs of (size 16) shoes and one piece of advice to industry n00bies: “Know your worth, don’t devalue yourself because someone else does and don’t ever let someone offer you less than you deserve”

What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned?

Transparent conversations are a part of business, and we shouldn’t shy away from them, regardless of how hard they may be. This point applies to life as well. You just have to be tactful and look at things through a different lens in order to understand the other person’s perspective.

When I was a CISO, I decided to go against my boss’s decision in a public meeting because it fundamentally went against my morals as a security executive. I didn’t do it tactfully, which created a rift with him that took a while to repair.

What’s the most misunderstood thing about information security?

That the field doesn’t want to allow IT people or the business to do things. We are not ‘the office of no.’ We just want the business to do things securely and think of those things at the idea stage of a business initiative.