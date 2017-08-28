Traditional passwords are a nightmare – and if you think I’m biased, then I can tell you that Fernando Corbato, the man who invented the computer password over 50 years ago, agrees.

Consumers have the choice of replicating passwords across multiple sites, creating a crib sheet of unique passwords, or using a password manager, which – especially since OneLogin was hacked earlier this summer – ultimately leaves users to pick the best from a bad bunch.

The impact is colossal: 12% of British adults (5.9 million people) have already fallen victim to financial fraud, while one in 10 report that at least one of their online accounts has been hacked. Further, findings from a recent survey, conducted by Nuance, showed that 80% of respondents who had been victims of fraud reported feeling emotionally scarred from the incident.

Businesses aren’t getting off lightly either – UK companies reported almost £20,000,000 in fraud losses to the police last year. Beyond the immediate financial cost, businesses lost customer loyalty, with a quarter of fraud victims reporting that they stopped doing business with the organization after the incident.

This is why organizations are now turning to biometric security solutions. When looking at the results of biometric authentication deployments, it’s understandable why it is increasing in popularity. While no security solution is 100% secure, Infiniti Research estimates that voice biometrics can address 90% of fraud in a voice channel, as well as 80% of fraud in a mobile channel. In real terms, one top five bank saw a 59% decrease in account takeover within the first 30 days of deploying a biometric security solution, while a US bank prevented $6.2m in annual fraud loss.

Customers, exasperated by traditional authentication, are also demanding these solutions. A study conducted by Visa Europe revealed that nearly two-thirds of consumers want to use biometrics to make payments.