Malicious Actors Spreading False US Voter Registration Breach Claims
An FBI and CISA alert highlighted false claims of breaches of voter registration databases, designed to undermine confidence in US elections
Record $65m Settlement for Hacked Patient Photos
Over 600 patients and employees of Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania had their medical record photos hacked and posted on the internet
Microsoft Vows to Prevent Future CrowdStrike-Like Outages
Microsoft will introduce new security capabilities for solution providers outside of kernel mode, preventing events like the CrowdStrike global outage
Irish Data Protection Regulator to Investigate Google AI
Ireland’s Data Protection Commission launches inquiry into whether Google followed GDPR rules over AI model training
Schools Face Million-Dollar Bills as Ransomware Rises
Ransomware gangs are targeting schools and higher education, with victims facing soaring ransom and recovery costs
TfL Confirms Customer Data Breach, 17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested
TfL has revealed that some customer data was accessed in a recent cyber-attack, potentially including the bank details of 5000 people
Mastercard Acquires Global Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future for $2.65bn
Mastercard aims to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities by acquiring Recorded Future, a leading provider of threat intelligence
Lazarus Group Targets Developers in Fresh VMConnect Campaign
Lazarus Group has been observed impersonating Capital One staff to lure developers into downloading malware on open source repositories
UK Recognizes Data Centers as Critical National Infrastructure
The UK government has classified data centers as critical infrastructure in a move to protect UK data from cyber-attacks and prevent major IT blackouts
Business Email Compromise Costs $55bn Over a Decade
New FBI data reveals BEC scams have cost businesses more than $55bn since 2013
Open Source Updates Have 75% Chance of Breaking Apps
Endor Labs claims security patches can break underlying open source software 75% of the time
Operational Technology Leaves Itself Open to Cyber-Attack
Excessive use of remote access tools is leaving operational technology devices vulnerable, with even basic security features missing
Gallup: Pollster Acts to Close Down Security Threat
As the US presidential election draws near, polling company Gallup acts to block XSS vulnerability
Crypto Scams Reach New Heights, FBI Reports $5.6bn in Losses
The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported a 45% increase in cryptocurrency-related scams in 2023
Cybersecurity Workforce Gap Rises by 19% Amid Budget Pressures
ISC2 found that the cybersecurity workforce gap is now at 4.8 million, a 19% increase from 2023
Poland's Supreme Court Blocks Pegasus Spyware Probe
The Polish Supreme Court has ruled that a parliamentary commission investigating the previous government’s use of the Pegasus spyware was unconstitutional
UK’s ICO and NCA Sign Memorandum to Boost Reporting and Resilience
The Information Commissioner’s Office and National Crime Agency have cemented ties with a memorandum of understanding
Microsoft Fixes Four Actively Exploited Zero-Days
September’s Patch Tuesday fix-list features scores of CVEs including four zero-day vulnerabilities
Highline Public Schools Forced to Close By Cyber-Attack
Highline Public Schools in Washington State have now been closed for two days following the incident
China-Linked Threat Actors Target Taiwan Military Industry
TIDRONE group targets military, drone and satellite industries in Taiwan