  1. Malicious Actors Spreading False US Voter Registration Breach Claims

    An FBI and CISA alert highlighted false claims of breaches of voter registration databases, designed to undermine confidence in US elections

  2. Record $65m Settlement for Hacked Patient Photos

    Over 600 patients and employees of Lehigh Valley Health Network in Pennsylvania had their medical record photos hacked and posted on the internet

  3. Microsoft Vows to Prevent Future CrowdStrike-Like Outages

    Microsoft will introduce new security capabilities for solution providers outside of kernel mode, preventing events like the CrowdStrike global outage

  4. Irish Data Protection Regulator to Investigate Google AI

    Ireland’s Data Protection Commission launches inquiry into whether Google followed GDPR rules over AI model training

  5. Schools Face Million-Dollar Bills as Ransomware Rises

    Ransomware gangs are targeting schools and higher education, with victims facing soaring ransom and recovery costs

  6. TfL Confirms Customer Data Breach, 17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested

    TfL has revealed that some customer data was accessed in a recent cyber-attack, potentially including the bank details of 5000 people

  7. Mastercard Acquires Global Threat Intelligence Firm Recorded Future for $2.65bn

    Mastercard aims to strengthen its cybersecurity capabilities by acquiring Recorded Future, a leading provider of threat intelligence

  8. Lazarus Group Targets Developers in Fresh VMConnect Campaign

    Lazarus Group has been observed impersonating Capital One staff to lure developers into downloading malware on open source repositories

  9. UK Recognizes Data Centers as Critical National Infrastructure

    The UK government has classified data centers as critical infrastructure in a move to protect UK data from cyber-attacks and prevent major IT blackouts

  10. Business Email Compromise Costs $55bn Over a Decade

    New FBI data reveals BEC scams have cost businesses more than $55bn since 2013

  11. Open Source Updates Have 75% Chance of Breaking Apps

    Endor Labs claims security patches can break underlying open source software 75% of the time

  12. Operational Technology Leaves Itself Open to Cyber-Attack

    Excessive use of remote access tools is leaving operational technology devices vulnerable, with even basic security features missing

  13. Gallup: Pollster Acts to Close Down Security Threat

    As the US presidential election draws near, polling company Gallup acts to block XSS vulnerability

  14. Crypto Scams Reach New Heights, FBI Reports $5.6bn in Losses

    The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reported a 45% increase in cryptocurrency-related scams in 2023

  15. Cybersecurity Workforce Gap Rises by 19% Amid Budget Pressures

    ISC2 found that the cybersecurity workforce gap is now at 4.8 million, a 19% increase from 2023

  16. Poland's Supreme Court Blocks Pegasus Spyware Probe

    The Polish Supreme Court has ruled that a parliamentary commission investigating the previous government’s use of the Pegasus spyware was unconstitutional

  17. UK’s ICO and NCA Sign Memorandum to Boost Reporting and Resilience

    The Information Commissioner’s Office and National Crime Agency have cemented ties with a memorandum of understanding

  18. Microsoft Fixes Four Actively Exploited Zero-Days

    September’s Patch Tuesday fix-list features scores of CVEs including four zero-day vulnerabilities

  19. Highline Public Schools Forced to Close By Cyber-Attack

    Highline Public Schools in Washington State have now been closed for two days following the incident

  20. China-Linked Threat Actors Target Taiwan Military Industry

    TIDRONE group targets military, drone and satellite industries in Taiwan

