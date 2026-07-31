The pace of mergers and acquisitions in the cybersecurity industry seemingly slowed down for July 2026, with just a small number of deals announced compared with previous months.

Among the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for July was a billion-dollar deal as Cyera announced its intention to acquire Oasis security. The seven-figure purchase showcased how agentic AI and AI agent security are still at the forefront of industry leaders’ minds, and something they are willing to spend big on secure specialist expertise and solutions.

Here is Infosecurity’s cybersecurity M&A roundup for July 2026.

Cyera acquires Oasis Security in $1bn Deal Around Agentic AI Security

On 28 July, Cyera, AI-native data security platform, announced that it had agreed to acquire Oasis Security in a deal worth $1bn as the company looks to expand its AI agent security offerings.

Oasis, a specialist non-human identity management, states that its mission is to fortify cybersecurity defenses by enabling enterprises to efficiently secure non-human identities. Or in other words, AI agents, which are becoming increasingly embedded in the enterprise.

In the deal announcement, Yotam Segev, co-founder and CEO of Cyera, described Oasis as “the leading access management platform for the agentic enterprise.”

For Cyera, the intention behind the billion-dollar deal is, together with Oasis, to build what they described as the industry's first platform that unifies data intelligence and identity intelligence into one.

“Every identity – human, machine, or agent, is a point of exposure – which is why every identity has to be tracked, understood, and controlled. So we're building a new model: one that unifies data and identity into a single system, so every agent is trusted with exactly the data it should reach. No blind spots, no fragmentation, one place to secure them all,” said Segev.

Barracuda Acquires Evo Security to Boost Identity Resilience Offerings

On July 7, Barracuda Networks, the cyber resilience platform provider, announced that it had acquired Evo Security, the identity and access management (IAM) provider for MSPs.

The move is designed to expand the identity security capabilities of Barracuda One, the firm’s AI-powered cybersecurity platform which secures email, data, applications, and networks, all managed from a centralized dashboard.

“In the agentic AI era, protecting both human and non-human identities is imperative for delivering cyber resilience. Existing enterprise identity solutions are complex, costly and fail to meet the needs of MSPs that must scale to securely manage millions of identities across thousands of customer environments,” said Rohit Ghai, CEO at Barracuda.

“We are thrilled to combine Evo Security’s partner-first innovation with our vision of Barracuda One and offer a complete, intelligent, easy, and open platform that closes this gap,” he added.

Barracuda described the acquisition of Evo Security as a move towards building most comprehensive partner-first platform unifying privileged access management (PAM), access control, identity protection, and identity threat detection and response.

“We built Evo Security to solve the identity challenges MSPs face every day. Joining Barracuda gives us the scale, reach and resources to accelerate that mission globally,” said Michael Roth, CEO and founder of Evo Security.

Databarracks Acquires Business Continuity Specialists Acumen

On July 7, Databarracks, the data protection, public cloud and business resilience solutions provider, announced that it had acquired specialist business continuity consultancy Acumen.

The transaction is designed to continue Databarracks’ investment in its business resilience managed services and unified approach to business and technology resilience.

“Acumen has delivered business continuity and resilience services to some of the largest organizations in the UK and around the world. We share a common vision of embedding resilience and making BC practical and simple, while adding real value for our customers,” said Chris Butler, resilience director at Databarracks.

Infoblox Agrees to Acquire Kentik to Boost AI-Driven Network Operations

Infoblox announced on July 8 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire network observability specialist Kentik, in a move designed to help customers understand what is happening across their infrastructure continuously and identify and prioritize issues more efficiently, while also solidifying data foundations for AI tools.

The deal, which remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, will combine Infoblox's visibility from authoritative network identity and DNS context with Kentik's network intelligence and observability platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The companies said the combined platform the combined platform will allow customers to have a more holistic, real-time view of everything that is happening on the network and in the cloud.