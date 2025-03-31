As World Backup Day celebrates its 14th anniversary, the message has shifted from backing up your data to holistically ensuring data resilience.

This year, on this commemorative date, which originated from a 2011 Reddit post, the message has evolved from ‘back up your data’ to ‘be prepared against data loss and data theft.’

The shift in focus from mere backup to comprehensive data resilience is a testament to the evolving landscape of data security.

Over the years, individuals and organizations have made significant progress in backing up their data, both on-premises and in the cloud, thereby reducing the risk of data loss due to hardware failures, natural disasters or other traditional threats.

However, the threat landscape has undergone a significant transformation. We have now entered the age of data exfiltration, where the primary concern is no longer the encryption of data by cybercriminals but rather the leakage or sale of sensitive information on the dark web.

Furthermore, with the growing adoption of AI, it is becoming increasingly challenging to keep track of which parts of our data are out there, as AI-powered systems can potentially disseminate and process our data in unforeseen ways, making it difficult to maintain control and visibility over our sensitive information.

Growing Awareness of Data Backup Importance

This year’s World Backup Day brings good news: many consumers and organizations have realized the importance of backing up data.

According to a new Western Digital study, based on a survey by Researchscape, 87% of consumers reported backing up their data automatically or manually.

The top reasons are fear of losing essential files (83%), to free up space on their device (67%) and to protect against cyber threats (42%).

The Age of Double-Extortion Ransomware

Meanwhile, cybercriminals are ever more focused on data exfiltration rather than data encryption and removal, with the leakage or sale of sensitive information on the dark web becoming a common occurrence.

According to ReliaQuest, in 2024, only a fifth of ransomware attacks relied on data encryption, with at least 80% of attacks last year focusing solely on exfiltrating data.

Many of these groups have shifted towards a double-extortion ransomware model, in which attackers aim to steal sensitive data and threaten to publish it online while also locking down the victims’ systems.

Therefore, cybercriminals tend to increase their reliance on Living Off the Land (LOTL) techniques, the use of legitimate encryption tools to exfiltrate sensitive data from organizations and the use of legitimately licensed tools.

Additionally, ransomware attackers are applying a significant focus on defense evasion tactics to increase dwell time in victim networks.

For organizations, the explosion of data resulting from digital acceleration, Industry 4.0, the proliferation of personal devices and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the adoption of general-purpose AI in the workplace, means that it has become almost impossible to know what data could be exposed.