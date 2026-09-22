AI Drives Surge in Bot and API Threats

AI helped drive a 300% increase in bot traffic last year, alongside a range of other enterprise threats, a new report from Akamai has revealed.

The security vendor’s latest State of the Internet report, published on September 22, is based on threat intelligence gathered from across its global security and network infrastructure.

Alongside the surge in bot traffic, which primarily impacted the commerce vertical, Akamai warned that AI is “elevating APIs as the dominant attack surface for modern enterprises.”

It recorded a 113% increase in daily API attacks between 2024 and 2025. Some 87% of surveyed organizations experienced an API-related security incident in 2025; up from 76% in 2022.

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AI browser extensions are another potential threat to the enterprise. Two-fifths (40%) of enterprise users have installed these tools, but a quarter have altered permissions within 12 months, something Akamai warned “significantly increases their risk profile.”

The report also revealed that 6% of chatbot conversations contain sensitive corporate information. That’s particularly concerning given that almost half (47%) of AI conversations on enterprise devices are carried out via personal identities and accounts, meaning IT teams aren’t able to track them.

Akamai also pointed to an AI-driven acceleration in vulnerability research and exploit development, as well as MCP-related threats, as posing a considerable risk to the enterprise.

MCP exposure ranks last among current CISO security priorities even as security leaders expect rogue AI agents to become a top cyber-threat by 2030, the report warned.

“MCP gives AI the ‘hands’ to execute autonomous actions, but it also creates significant security risks by blurring the line between data and code, which may allow malicious third-party servers to hijack large language model (LLM) logic through prompt injection or cross-server attacks,” it added.

Akamai claimed that the proliferation of AI agents in organizations mean attackers no longer need to rely only on network breaches.

“Instead, by exploiting indirect prompt injections, manipulating model context, or compromising unmonitored browser extensions, adversaries can manipulate an agent’s logic to execute unauthorized, high-impact actions,” it said.

Protecting the Agentic Enterprise

In order to mitigate such AI-related risks, CISO should focus on several critical areas, Akamai claimed. These include: