Breach Clarity Acquired by Sontiq

California fintech provider Breach Clarity has been acquired by an intelligent identity security (IIS) and cyber monitoring company based in Nottingham, Maryland.

News of the acquisition by Sontiq was announced today without reference to the terms of the deal. As a result of the acquisition, Sontiq’s tech-enabled IIS Platform products–IdentityForce, Cyberscout, and EZShield–will have the proprietary capability, BreachIQ.

BreachIQ creates a breach score based on the severity and risks of a publicly reported data breach by analyzing more than 1,300 data points. It is powered by machine learning and an AI-driven algorithm developed by Breach Clarity co-founder and founder of Javelin Strategy & Research Jim Van Dyke.

Van Dyke is a former board member of the US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and also serves as a board member of the Identity Theft Resource Center.

Following the acquisition, Van Dyke will join Sontiq as senior vice president of digital financial wellness. Breach Clarity co-founder Al Pascual is also joining Sontiq as senior vice president of data breach solutions.

Like Van Dyke, financial crime expert Pascual has links to Javelin Strategy & Research, where he previously was head of fraud and security.

“Consumers’ sensitive personal information is exposed daily, and it is increasingly difficult for them to monitor who has their data and where it’s being leaked,” said Van Dyke. “With the integration of our artificial intelligence algorithm and risk expertise, Sontiq will provide clarity to millions of consumers around their individualized risk profile and the protective action steps likely to have the greatest impact.

"In combination with personalized advice and recovery with Sontiq’s white-glove resolution experts, consumers have never been in better hands. We are excited to work with Sontiq’s team to deliver additional, innovative solutions in the coming months.”

Sontiq was formed in 2019, when EZShield, a portfolio company of The Wicks Group, acquired IdentityForce, an identity theft protection provider for businesses and consumers.

The Breach Clarity deal isn't the first acquisition Sontiq has made this year. In March 2021, Sontiq acquired Cyberscout, a cyber products and services provider to the insurance industry.