Ethical Hacker Steals $600,000 Worth of Crypto

A certified ethical hacker has been charged with multiple offenses after stealing a significant sum of cryptocurrency worth nearly $600,000,

Police in Pinellas Park, Florida, arrested 27-year old Aaron Daniel Motta after he reportedly stole an elderly client’s Trezor hardware wallet and its password while providing security help.

Clearwater Police said that Motta transferred the sum into various wallets he possessed.

The victim has not yet been named, and various details have yet to be released.

Police arrested the “certified ethical hacker” and charged him with grand theft and other computer offenses.

Motta is currently self-employed, owning Motta Management & Mitigation Services. Motta also actively participates in Apple’s bug bounty program.

According to a Facebook page in Motta’s name, he is listed as an IT manager, former cyber security engineer and ethical hacker, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

A LinkedIn profile in Motta’s name claims that he is a specialist in cybersecurity, penetration testing, offensive security and IT.

The newspaper reportedly attempted to contact Motta for comment, but he failed to respond.

Motta was taken to Pinellas County Jail on April 8. He was released Saturday morning after paying a $60,000 bail, reports claim.