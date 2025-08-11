Four high-ranking members of a criminal organization based in Ghana have been indicted by the US Attorney's Office, Southern District of New York.

The group is accused of stealing more than $100m from victims via romance scams and business email compromises (BEC).

Three of the accused, Isaac Oduro Boateng (aka Kofi Boat), Inusah Ahmed (aka Pascal) and Derrick van Yeboah (aka Van), were extradited to the US, arriving on August 7, 2025.

The fourth member of the gang, Patrick Kwame Asare (aka Borgar), remains at large.

US Attorney, Jay Clayton, commented, “Offshore scammers should know that we, the FBI, and our law enforcement partners will work around the world to combat online fraud and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Romance Scams Prey on Elderly

The romance scams deployed by the Ghanaian conspirators tricked vulnerable older men and women into believing that they were in online romantic relationships with people who were, in fact, fake identities assumed by members of the criminal gang.

Once the criminals gained the trust of the victims, they deceived them into sending their money to the enterprise or helping them launder funds from other victims.

The BEC fraud scheme saw the conspirators trick businesses into wiring funds directly to them.

Once the stolen money was received by the group, the proceeds were laundered to West Africa where they were largely funneled to individuals called “chairmen,” who directed the activities of other members of the conspiracy.

Boateng and Ahmed were considered chairmen of the organization.

FBI Assistant Director in Charge, Christopher G. Raia, said, “Deceiving businesses using email compromise campaigns and tricking innocent elderly victims through fraudulent companionship in order to exploit their trust and finances is not merely appalling but illegal. The FBI will continue to ensure anyone who preys on companies and vulnerable Americans online is made to face the criminal justice system.”

The official charges include counts of wire fraud conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to receive stolen money and receipt of stolen money.

The case is being prosecuted by the Office’s Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit. Assistant US Attorneys Kevin Mead and Mitzi Steiner are in charge of the prosecution.