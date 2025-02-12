Exclusive: Massive IoT Data Breach Exposes 2.7 Billion Records

A massive IoT data breach has exposed 2.7 billion records, compromising sensitive information such as Wi-Fi network names, passwords, IP addresses and device IDs.

Jeremiah Fowler, a cybersecurity researcher, reported the unprotected database linked to Mars Hydro, a China-based IoT grow light company, and LG-LED Solutions, a California-registered firm. Fowler disclosed the findings to vpnMentor, which shared them exclusively with Infosecurity.

The database, comprising 1.17 terabytes of unprotected data, contained 13 folders with over 100 million records each. Additionally, error logs revealed device operating system details, API tokens and app versions.

This data likely belonged to users of Mars Hydro’s Mars Pro app, available on iOS and Android. While Mars Hydro quickly restricted access after disclosure, questions remain about the duration of the exposure and whether unauthorized entities accessed the data.

Risks of IoT Data Breaches

The exposed data presents significant risks, including unauthorized network access and potential attacks such as “nearest neighbor” exploits, where cybercriminals hijack nearby Wi-Fi networks.

“In November 2024, it was reported that Russian military hackers from the GRU’s Unit 26165, also known as APT28 or Fancy Bear, used [...] ‘nearest neighbor attack’ to breach an organization based in Washington, D.C. that was focused on supporting Ukraine,” Fowler said.

“The hackers compromised a nearby organization’s network that was simply in range of the target’s Wi-Fi and then gained access to the victim's network.”

Research by Palo Alto Networks indicates that 57% of IoT devices are highly vulnerable due to outdated operating systems or lack of encryption. With many IoT devices using default or weak credentials, such breaches highlight the need for better security protocols.

To mitigate future risks, experts recommend encrypting sensitive logs, changing default passwords, conducting regular security audits and limiting public cloud access to private repositories.