Friendly Hacker, Keren Elazari, Announced as Keynote Speaker at Infosecurity Europe 2023

Acclaimed security analyst, author and TED speaker, Keren Elazari, has today been announced as the latest keynote speaker at Infosecurity Europe, the most influential information security event running from 20-22 June 2023 at ExCeL London.

Keren, cited by Forbes as one of the '20 Hackers Who Shaped History’ and currently a research fellow with the Yuval Ne'eman Workshop for Science, Technology and Security at Tel Aviv University, will use her talk to explore the intersection of cyber conflict and politics.

Former hacker turned cybersecurity expert, Keren is an internationally celebrated speaker and analyst. Her 2014 TED talk, the first by an Israeli woman at the official TED Conference and now viewed by millions, reimagined the perception of hackers and the role they play in the evolution of cybersecurity on a global scale.

Read more: Cybersecurity Leaders Outline Future Trends Ahead of Infosecurity Europe 2023

Keren has worked alongside leading IT vendors, government organisations, Big 4 firms and fortune 500 companies. She will bring her experience and knowledge to Infosecurity Europe to share insights into national security and geopolitics and how they are being radically changed by digital society.

“In 2023, Cyber Security is no longer about protecting secrets. It is about our way of life, and about our trust in the digital ecosystem. Cyber threats impact everyday people, and we are all on the front lines, but this is not a political battle - it's a challenge that requires everyone coming together as a digital society to protect our future. So how can we prepare for what comes next? I believe we can do that, by actually learning from hackers," said Keren Elazari, The friendly hacker.

Keren will be presenting her keynote session at Infosecurity Europe at 10:00 on Thursday 22 June and will delve into the use of information as the new currency of our digital society and how those who can control it have become powerful actors, whether they choose to be heroes or villains.

Nicole Mills, Exhibition Director at Infosecurity Group, commented: “We are thrilled to have Keren as one of our headline speakers for Infosecurity Europe 2023. She is not only demonstrating the need for collaboration and allegiance to defend our digital future - crossing the political boundaries to tackle cyber conflict, but she champions the careers of women in cyber and is an inspirational role model to others in the industry.”

The event will also provide opportunities to hear from four-time Olympic gold medallist, and legendary sprinter, Michael Johnson, and network with the people who make up our community, exchange ideas, build resilience and be able to work together to protect our shared future.

Visitor registration is now open for the 2023 event and cybersecurity professionals and members of the infosec community are invited to sign up and secure their place here.