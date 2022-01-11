Medigate Acquired by Claroty

Cyber-physical systems (CPS) security company Claroty has announced the acquisition of healthcare IoT security business Medigate.

In a statement released January 10, Claroty said the deal would allow it to secure the extended internet of things (XIoT) “by delivering unmatched visibility, protection and threat detection for all connected organizations via one comprehensive solution.”

Medigate, which is headquartered in New York’s Brooklyn borough, is known for creating the first security platform dedicated to healthcare IoT.

The company was founded in the summer of 2017 by Jonathan Langer, Itay Kirshenbaum and Pini Pinhasov. Langer serves as the company’s CEO, while Israel-based Kirshenbaum and Pinhasov fulfill the roles of vice president of research and development and vice president of product, respectively.

Since its creation, Medigate has scooped more than 40 industry awards, including the 2021 Best in KLAS for Healthcare IoT Security, the SINET Innovator Award and Fast Company’s Most Innovative Company Award. It has also been listed in Forbes’ Top 20 IoT Start-Ups to Watch.

“By joining forces between Medigate and Claroty, we are forming the only cybersecurity company that can deliver a best-of-breed solution for all the critical assets across healthcare, industrial, and enterprise environments that comprise the XIoT,” said Langer.

He added: “Our combined talent, technology, and IP empowers us to truly change the way organizations identify, secure and manage these connected assets on a massive scale, thereby delivering even greater value for our customers.”

Yaniv Vardi, CEO of Claroty, said that Medigate’s team and capabilities would play a key role in Claroty’s vision of a future “where cyber and physical worlds safely connect to support our lives.”

“Highly interconnected CPS have become pervasive in industrial and healthcare environments in recent years in order to drive innovation, resilience, sustainability and better health outcomes. However, greater connectivity begets greater exposure to risks, with serious consequences for patient safety, public safety and the environment,” said Vardi.

He added: “Together, Claroty and Medigate will combine our deep domain expertise and specialized technologies into a comprehensive platform that will extend across all types of CPS and connected devices to secure the XIoT.”