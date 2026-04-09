Several civil society figures in Middle Eastern countries, including three high-profile journalists in Egypt and Lebanon, have been targeted by a spear-phishing campaign likely tied to a known South Asian cyber espionage group.

The campaign was detected by digital civil rights organization Access Now through its Digital Security Helpline in August 2025, following outreach from prominent Egyptian journalists Mostafa Al‑A’sar and Ahmed Eltantawy.

Access Now, a global non-profit organization, found that both individuals, prominent critics of the Egyptian government who have previously faced political imprisonment, had been targeted by spear-phishing campaigns carried out from 2023 to 2024.

Upon investigating the campaigns, Access Now discovered Android malware tied to the phishing infrastructure.

The NGO contacted researchers from mobile security firm Lookout, who assessed that the campaigns were “most likely” a hack-for-hire operation with ties to the Bitter advanced persistent threat (APT) group.

Bitter, also known as T-APT-17 and APT-C-08, is a suspected South Asian cyber espionage threat group that has been active since at least 2013. According to MITRE ATT&CK, the group has targeted government, energy and engineering organizations in Pakistan, China, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia.

Researchers from ESET shared a report in October 2025 about two Android spyware strains posing as messaging apps and targeted users in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Lookout determined that these implants – dubbed ProSpy and ToSpy by ESET but only tracked as ProSpy by Lookout – were used in the targeting of civil society in the campaign identified by Access Now.

In parallel, SMEX, a Beirut-based non-profit organization advocating for digital rights across West Asia and North Africa, identified an unnamed high profile Lebanese journalist targeted by the same spear-phishing campaign in 2025.

New Spear-Phishing Campaign in the Middle East

According to an Access Now report published on April 8, attackers launched a spear-phishing campaign seeking to compromise Al-A’sar and Eltantawy’s Apple and Google accounts in October 2023 and continued in January 2024.

The NGO said the attackers “invested time and effort to establish a connection with the targets through various channels.”

To do this, they impersonated legitimate people and services using fake accounts and profiles, messages and pages to impersonate people and mimic common services and platforms to deliver the ProSpy/ToSpy malware.

The messaging app Signal was among the targeted platforms for the spear-phishing campaign.