Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

MoD Invites Innovators to Reduce Military's Cyber-Attack Surface

The UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) is calling on startups to help the military reduce its cyber-attack surface by designing a new generation of more secure hardware and software.

The MoD’s Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) issued the call-to-arms on Monday, claiming it is prepared to fund proposals up to £300,000 for a nine-month contract.

“The Defence Science and Technical Laboratory (DSTL) on behalf of the MoD is interested in identifying and accelerating next generation hardware and software technologies to ‘design-out’ the vulnerabilities prevalent within current and future computer networks and systems (with a particular focus on operational technologies), thereby dramatically reducing defense exposure to cyber effects,” it explained.

“Intelligently applying these technologies would significantly reduce the opportunity for manipulation of such vulnerabilities on MoD systems and platforms; effectively raising the barrier to entry for adversaries and providing greater confidence and a level of assurance against cyber-enabled attack.”

The MoD wants solutions “applicable across a whole “class” of attack surface” rather than those that might only work against a specific threat. However, it said that proposals could be designed for future systems or retrofitted to existing capabilities.

To secure the initial round of funding, proposals must be within Technical Readiness Level 4 – 7. For further funding, interested parties would need to produce a roadmap describing how they would achieve a technical demonstrator by the end of the financial year 2023.

Cycle 1 of the Reducing the Cyber Attack Surface focus area is open now and will close at midday BST on October 20 2021. Cycle 2 will run from October 20 2021 to January 5 2022.

The news comes just a fortnight after the MoD completed its first bug bounty program to help find and remediate vulnerabilities across the department’s networks and 750,000 devices.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Interview

Q&A: Larry Whiteside Jr.

2
Blog

Embrace your Business Reality with a Strong Hybrid Cloud Strategy

3
Opinion

Adapting Data Security for a Permanent Hybrid Working Environment

4
Interview

Interview: Thinking Outside the Box to Combat Ransomware

5
News

MoD Invites Innovators to Reduce Military's Cyber-Attack Surface

6
News

Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Admits Data Breach

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!