OneSpan Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

Cybersecurity firm OneSpan has announced the appointment of Ajay Keni as its new chief technology officer (CTO).

Keni will replace Benoit Grangé in the post, who will take up a new position as chief technology evangelist, in which he will “focus on sharing OneSpan’s technology vision and deep industry insights with customers, partners and the broader financial services market.”

As CTO, Keni will be tasked with guiding the expansion of OneSpan’s anti-fraud offerings to secure remote banking transactions, in particular the development and delivery of future product innovations. He has more than 20 years of experience in leading technology and product teams, and was former head of product, engineering, quality and DevOps for Oracle’s software-delivered and SaaS-delivered Identity and Access Management products.

He also played a major part in developing Oracle Cloud’s identity strategy as well leading its identity cloud service and key management cloud service.

The move is part of OneSpan’s vision to further transform the global financial services market through secure transaction solutions. Current offerings include identity verification, risk analysis, mobile application security, multi-factor authentication, e-signatures and agreement automation.

Keni commented: “OneSpan has an exciting future ahead in identity and anti-fraud technologies. There is clear market demand for OneSpan’s solutions, a strong worldwide banking customer base and a global team executing on this important and essential work in a digital world.”

Scott Clements, CEO of OneSpan, added: “OneSpan’s trusted identity strategy envisions a cloud-centric technology stack that can be deployed in private, public and hybrid environments; one that will see the company further transition toward a cloud-first offering. Ajay is a proven leader who brings experience in product innovation and in implementing open cloud technologies that can be easily integrated and deployed at scale.”