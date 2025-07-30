OWASP Launches Agentic AI Security Guidance

The Open Worldwide Application Security Project (OWASP) has published new practical guidance for securing agentic AI applications powered by large language models (LLMs).

The comprehensive guidance, published on July 28, focuses on concrete technical recommendations for builders and developers of AI agents, including AI/ML engineers, software developers, security professionals and AppSec pros.

“As AI systems evolve toward more autonomous, tool-using, and multi-agent architectures, new security challenges emerge that traditional AppSec can’t handle alone. That’s why the OWASP Gen AI Security Project has published the Securing Agentic Applications Guide v1.0, the most comprehensive and actionable open source security resource yet for Agentic AI developers and defenders,” OWASP wrote on a LinkedIn post.

The new resource has been developed in response to surging use of AI agents in organizations.

AI agents operate with a high degree of autonomy, including the ability to pass data or results to another AI tool.

These tools operate at a quicker pace than earlier-generation systems based on LLMs and work without the need for a human to give them prompts.

They are also able to adapt dynamically to changing environments without human intervention.

This lack of human oversight has created significant security concerns, especially when agentic AI applications operate in areas such as writing code and configuring systems.

Experts have also warned that the technology will help cybercriminals automate more elements of cyber-attacks, such as account takeovers.

Read now: OWASP Warns of Growing Data Exposure Risk from AI in New Top 10 List for LLMs

Agentic AI Security Focus Areas

The OWASP guidance covers security across the full agentic AI development and deployment lifecycle.