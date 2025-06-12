Palo Alto Networks Patches Series of Vulnerabilities

Cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks issued a series of patches on June 11 for vulnerabilities across its range of products, including GlobalProtect App, Cortex XDR, PAN-OS, and the Prisma Access Browser.

Six flaws are in Palo Alto’s products, ranging from low – with CVSS scores of 0.3, 1 and 2.3 – to high severity.

The most critical vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2025-4232, is an authenticated code injection affecting GlobalProtect App versions 6.0 to 6.3 on macOS. It was attributed a high-severity CVSS score of 7.1 and should be patched with “moderate” urgency, according to Palo Alto.

Two other flaws, authenticated admin command injection vulnerabilities affecting PAN-OS versions 10.1 to 11.2, have been attributed a medium severity score (5.7 for CVE-2025-4230 and 6.1 for CVE-2025-4231).

Finally, Palo Alto also implemented a set of 11 fixes in the Google Chrome browser which affected the security vendor’s Prisma Access Browser. A further patch was issued for CVE-2025-4233, an inappropriate implementation in the cache, also affecting the Prisma Access Browser.

The set of 12 weaknesses was attributed a high-severity CVSS score of 8.6.

Chrome’s open-source version, Chromium, is the building block of Palo Alto’s Prisma Access Browser.

Palo Alto said it is not aware of any instances where these vulnerabilities have been exploited in attacks.

