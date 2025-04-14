Cyber threat intelligence firm Prodaft is encouraging users of the most notorious cybercrime-focused dark web forums to turn over a new leaf and sell their accounts to the good guys.

In a world-first initiative called SYS, the European-based company has offered to buy vetted accounts within five key cybercrime forums, XSS, Exploit in, RAMP4U, Verified and Breachforums.

“For anyone who has been involved in these activities and is now looking to turn the page, you don’t have to explain your past or answer any questions,” the firm promised in a public announcement published on April 11, 2025.

“No judgment, no questions asked—just a simple, secure transaction that benefits both sides and helps you leave that old life behind. This is your opportunity to step away and start a stress-free life, without the weight of your past holding you back,” the firm added.

How to Sell Dark Web Forum Credentials to Prodaft

Users of one of the five forums can submit a request to Prodaft following these four steps:

Contact Prodaft via Tox chat (D0E5B14B166D8440E3F54CDFC0F38E5080645F728F02AADFB7B978F9D579EE5A6D38A29DD307) or e-mail (tips[at]prodaft.com) After analyzing the account assessing its value, verifying its access level and that the account has not been used “for illegal activities that cross ethical or legal boundaries,” Prodaft will provide the sender with an offer along with details about the payment method (the company will pay extra for forum accounts with moderator or administrator roles) If the sender accepts Prodaft’s offer, the firm will process the payment securely and ensure that your account is transferred safely While all purchased forum accounts will be reported to Prodaft’s law enforcement partners for transparency, the firm promised it will strictly protect the identity of the seller and not disclose further information

The cyber threat intelligence firm offered to pay in Bitcoin, Monero or any other cryptocurrencies the dark web forum users wish to receive.

Additionally, Prodaft encouraged anyone to anonymously report cybercrime or anything unethical or against their values on the dark web by using the same Tox and email channels.

“These specific forum accounts [will] allow us to enter these networks and see what has been going on in the adversarial waters. Or, to put things nicely, we want to utilize those accounts for human intelligence purposes (HUMINT) and ensure we have as much visibility into the dark web as possible,” concluded the firm.