Ransomware Attacks Dip in May Despite Persistent Retail Targeting

Ransomware attacks fell globally for the third consecutive month in May 2025 despite the continued heavy targeting of retailers, according to new figures from NCC Group.

The cybersecurity company recorded 393 attacks in May, a 6% fall from 416 in April.

This follows a significant 31% decline in ransomware attacks in April compared to March. The fall in April is partly thought to be due to infrastructure outages experienced by the RansomHub gang.

The fall in May comes despite a deluge of ransomware incidents affecting high-profile retailers from late April.

The researchers found that the industry category ‘consumer directory’ saw a leap from 73 attacks in April to 102 in May, 26% of all incidents in the month.

Only industrials experienced more attacks at 118, 30% of the total.