UK: Tax Refund-Themed Phishing Slows in 2025

Phishing reports impersonating HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), the British national tax authority, appear to be slowing, according to a new study by Bridewell.

The UK-based critical infrastructure cybersecurity provider collected data from a Freedom of Information (FOI) request about individuals who reported attempts to impersonate HMRC between January 1, 2023, and June 2, 2025.

In its findings, published on September 10, the firm observed an overall downward trend relating to email and SMS-based phishing attempts impersonating HMRC.

Between January and June 2025 there was a total of 41,202 phishing reports, down from 102,226 in 2024 and 152,995 in 2023.

While the 2025 figures only covered the first half of the year, if the pace continues, reports could fall by nearly 60% compared to last year’s total.

The downward trend is most prominent in relation to email-based phishing, with 38,012 reports for the first half of 2025, down from 96,252 in 2024 and 148,909 in 2023.

However, SMS-based phishing attempts appear to be on an upward trajectory, with 3190 reports in the first half of 2025. This accounts for almost two-thirds of the total SMS phishing reports in 2024 (5974) and over three-quarters of those for 2023 (4086).