Ukraine Enhances Cooperation With EU Cybersecurity Agencies

Representatives from Ukraine’s State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection (SSSCIP) and the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA) recently met to discuss strengthening cooperation and networking.

The working meeting was held during the visit to ENISA HQ in Athens as a part of the Cybersecurity East Project.

Viktor Zhora, SSSCIP deputy head, said after the meeting: “Cooperation with the European partners includes two key vectors for our country. On the one hand, Ukrainian experience in cyber-war, confronting cyber-threats from Russia would definitely be beneficial for other democracies.

“On the other hand, having gained candidate status for EU membership, our country has to bring its national legislation in conformity with European standards. Intensified collaboration with ENISA will let us make this process much more efficient.”

According to an SSSCIP announcement, the visit to ENISA is a key component of the EU4Digital: Cybersecurity East Project. Initiated in 2019, this project aims at supporting the Eastern Partnership countries in building cybersecurity potential and improvement of the legislative framework as well as facilitating compatibility and approximation of their legal frameworks, best practices and cooperation.

As the war in Ukraine has pushed the nation further towards its Western counterparts, the SSSCIP said the meeting was also important in European integration, a significant step for which would be ENISA special partner status.

Obtaining this status is an important phase within the process of harmonization of the national cybersecurity legislation with the EU law, according to SSSCIP.

Apart from Ukrainian experts, cybersecurity agency representatives from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova took part in the event.

Ukraine has been suffering constant cyber-attacks both before and during the war with Russia as Russia leverages its cyber capabilities to disrupt Ukrainian national infrastructure.

