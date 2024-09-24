US Mulls Ban on Russian, Chinese Parts in Connected Vehicles

Critical parts of connected vehicles in the US could soon be guaranteed free of Russian and Chinese-made components.

A recommended ban on hardware and software components from Russia or China in connected vehicles has been published via a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The proposed rule focuses on the vehicle connectivity system (VCS) and the automated driving system (ADS).

The VCS is the set of hardware and software systems that allow the vehicle to communicate externally, including telematics control units, Bluetooth, cellular, satellite and Wi-Fi modules. The ADS software system allows a highly autonomous vehicle to operate without a driver behind the wheel.

Protect US National Security From Foreign Cyber Threats

This proposal is designed to protect US national security and the safety of US drivers from cyber threats posed by foreign adversaries.

BIS and its Office of Information and Communications Technology and Services (OICTS) have found that certain technologies originating from China or Russia present an undue risk to both US critical infrastructure and those who use connected vehicles.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo commented: “Cars today have cameras, microphones, GPS tracking, and other technologies connected to the internet. It doesn’t take much imagination to understand how a foreign adversary with access to this information could pose a serious risk to both our national security and the privacy of US citizens.”

Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan F. Estevez said this rule would mark “a critical step forward in protecting America’s technology supply chains from foreign threats.”

US Connected Vehicles Free from Russian and Chinese Parts from 2030

If the rule is adopted, this would prohibit the import and sale of vehicles integrating Russian or Chinese-made components in their VCS or ADS.

The rule would also prohibit manufacturers with ties to Russia or China from selling connected vehicles that incorporate VCS hardware or software or ADS software in the US, even if the vehicle was made in the US.

The prohibitions on software would take effect for Model Year 2027 and the bans on hardware would take effect for Model Year 2030, or January 1, 2029, for units without a model year.

BIS is now seeking additional public comment on its proposed rule.