The US government is seeking to tackle a growing vulnerability management challenge with the launch of Gold Eagle, a program intended to drive faster exploit detection and remediation.

Gold Eagle was trailed in Executive Order 14409 in June, and involves the collaboration of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Treasury, and the Department of Defense, alongside private sector partners.

The White House described it as “a coordinated system to receive and patch cyber vulnerabilities at a speed and scale never seen before using the existing authorities and resources of the federal government.”

The idea is to reduce duplicate scanning efforts and deliver actionable remediation intelligence to network defenders in the government and private sector.

“The Treasury Department is working hand in hand with the private sector to safeguard our financial institutions, close vulnerabilities, and protect the integrity of the US financial system,” said Treasury secretary, Scott Bessent.

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Although there’s limited information on the program, it’s believed to rely on the Vulnerability Information and Coordination Environment (VINCE), a collaborative project between the government and Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute.

This will provide a central hub for individuals and companies to report vulnerabilities to for triage. It’s expected that open source maintainers will be heavily involved in using Gold Eagle, given that many projects are struggling to keep pace with the surge in AI-discovered bugs.

Cyber Experts Remain Skeptical

Cybersecurity experts and practitioners pointed out that the initiative appears to do little to alleviate the remediation bottleneck impacting most organizations.

“Gold Eagle is directionally right, but it risks optimizing the wrong bottleneck,” argued Jacob Krell, senior director of secure AI solutions and cybersecurity, Suzu Labs.

“Every security team I have worked with was already carrying more remediation and hardening work than it had the capacity to complete before AI entered the picture. AI-accelerated discovery can pour more findings into a pipeline that is already backed up.”

He added that CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog already contains over 1600 entries with mandatory deadlines which federal agencies are missing.

“Gold Eagle may improve validation, deduplication and prioritization, but coordination does not create the engineers, maintenance windows or vendor resources required to deploy fixes,” Krell argued.

Gunter Ollmann, CTO of Cobalt, cautiously welcomed the push to coordinate vulnerability data across agencies and industry, but also pointed out the plan’s limitations.

"Duplicate scanning wastes analyst time that could go toward actually fixing things, and a shared pipeline between maintainers and critical infrastructure operators addresses a real gap,” he said. “But finding vulnerabilities has not been the hard part for a while now. Prioritizing them against real exploitability and getting remediation into the hands of the right owner is where most programs break down, and that's a coordination and workflow problem, not something AI alone resolves.”

He said that visibility into how models rank severity and which participants are in the pipeline would be key for defenders to understand whether Gold Eagle changes their risk calculus.

“AI can absolutely accelerate triage at scale, but the humans who understand business context, dependency chains, and what a given system actually does still have to make the call on what gets fixed first,” Ollmann added. “As more of this workflow gets automated, the organizations that benefit will be the ones that already have strong asset visibility and validation in place. AI speeds up whatever process you feed it. It doesn't replace the need to have a good one."

Justin Beals, founder of compliance management firm Strike Graph, struck a similar tone.

"In critical infrastructure the constraint has rarely been vulnerability discovery. It's remediation capacity and clear ownership of who patches what by when. Routing better-prioritized guidance to defenders who already can't keep pace with their backlog doesn't change throughput on its own,” he said.

“The programs that move the needle pair discovery with a measurement and accountability model downstream. If Gold Eagle has that second half, it will matter. The release only describes the first."