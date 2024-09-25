US House Bill Addresses Growing Threat of Chinese Cyber Actors

The US House Homeland Security Committee Republicans has unveiled a new bill aimed at addressing the growing cyber threats posed by state-sponsored Chinese actors targeting US critical infrastructure.

The legislation, introduced by Representative Laurel Lee (R-FL) on September 24, established an interagency task force led by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the FBI. The task force will focus on countering malicious cyber activity from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), including advanced persistent threats (APTs) like Volt Typhoon.

Annual Reporting Requirements

Under the bill, the task force will be required to submit a classified report and briefing to Congress annually over the next five years.

The report will include findings, conclusions and recommendations concerning CCP-affiliated cyber threats. Representative Lee emphasized the importance of a unified response: "A siloed approach to cybersecurity will only give our adversaries the upper hand." She also highlighted the dangers posed by Volt Typhoon, a group that has reportedly infiltrated key sectors such as energy, water and transportation.

Read more on Volt Typhoon: CISA Warns Critical Infrastructure Leaders of Volt Typhoon

Urgency of Addressing Chinese Cyber Intrusions

Committee Chairman Mark E. Green (R-TN) and Select Committee on the CCP Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) cosponsored the bill, underscoring the urgency of addressing Chinese cyber intrusions.

Green noted that groups like Volt Typhoon had gone undetected within US networks for too long, posing both espionage risks and the potential for disruptive attacks. He further warned of the discovery of a new threat group, Flax Typhoon, which continues to demonstrate China's cyber ambitions.

Cybersecurity experts, including Tom Kellermann, SVP of cyber strategy at Contrast Security, have voiced support for enhanced defenses but noted that a joint task force already exists to deal with state-sponsored cyber actors.

However, the bill's advocates argue that the unique and growing threat from China warrants a specific and coordinated federal response.

This legislation reflects growing bipartisan concern about Beijing's infiltration efforts and its potential to escalate cyber conflict, particularly in sensitive geopolitical contexts like the Indo-Pacific.