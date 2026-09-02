That distance between the policy and the day-to-day is the biggest exposure a lot of companies have. The strategy was usually fine, nobody reconciled it with the place it had to live.

The strategy assumes a tidy environment. What IT has is the opposite. So parts get implemented, the awkward parts wait, and the written policy ends up only loosely describing what’s really running.

The sequence is almost always the same. A leadership team reads up on a modern security strategy and decides to adopt it. IT inherits the job. But that group is already keeping legacy applications alive, supporting people on home networks nobody controls, and answering to a business that doesn’t tolerate downtime.

Most security plans look great in the meeting where they get approved. The trouble starts months later, when the plan meets the building it has to run in.

Where the Risk Quietly Piles Up

The investigation after a breach rarely turns up anything exciting. It’s usually mundane. A service account created for a project two years ago, granted admin rights for convenience and never disabled.

A cloud application a department bought on its own card, never telling IT. A vendor with a permanent connection everyone assumes someone else is watching. It piles up slowly, mostly around access and identities, and you don’t find out how much until the day it gets expensive.

Cleaning it up is unglamorous work, which is why it gets put off. It’s easier to approve budget for software with a nice dashboard than to sit through another meeting about who needs admin access. So the software gets bought, the meeting gets pushed, and the side door stays open.

What’s the Same Everywhere, and What Isn’t

Some fundamentals hold no matter what kind of organization you run. Keep tight control over privileged access and hand it out only when there’s a reason. Manage credentials so one stolen password doesn’t open every door. Watch your traffic and block what’s obviously bad. Keep an incident response plan you’ve walked through once. A 50-person law firm and a 2000-person manufacturer both need those.

Where they part ways is in everything built on top. A regional hospital and an investment bank face different threats, and pretending otherwise is how a small shop ends up paying for a platform it can’t run. A two-person IT team doesn’t need the vault-and-session-recording rig a Fortune 500 operations center runs. They need the basics done and kept up. The machinery around them should track your risk and your capacity, not much else.

Deciding What to Fix and What to Live With

This is the part the textbooks skip. You aren’t going to fix everything, and acting like you will is how good teams wear themselves out. The question that helps is narrower: what’s the biggest improvement I can make that my team will still be running a year from now? You close some risks. Others you live with, and you write down that you made the call. Accepting a risk on purpose is fine. The one that hurts is the risk you accepted by accident, because nobody said it out loud.

Most organizations are already making these trade-offs, they just make them in the dark. Every time an admin quietly restores someone’s local admin rights to stop a wave of help desk tickets, that’s a risk decision made under pressure with nobody signing off. Doing it deliberately doesn’t add bureaucracy. It means that when an auditor or insurance carrier asks why a control isn’t in place, somebody has a real answer instead of a shrug.

Cutting Risk Without Bringing Work to a Stop

The surest way to kill a security program is to make everybody’s job harder. Lock down a manufacturing floor Tuesday and by Wednesday a VP is calling IT to demand it be undone. Thursday the controls come off, and now you’re worse off than before, because everyone learned security gets in the way. The aim is to make your environment annoying enough that an attacker moves on to a softer target, while staying out of your own people’s way.

That balance is reachable, and less exotic than it sounds. Grant elevation for the one application that needs it, only while it’s needed, then take it back automatically. The user runs the update, work continues, and a standing admin account disappears without a ticket. Controls that run in the background stick around. The ones that interrupt people get torn out within the quarter.

What a Frontline Advisor Sees

I discussed this recently with John Ford, a cybersecurity consultant who founded Trifident. He spends his days inside other people’s environments, usually after the plan is written and reality has set in, so he sees this gap up close.

“The companies that get hit usually don’t have the worst tools,” he told me. “They’re the ones who never matched their security plan to the way the business actually operates. I spend most of my time hunting for the risk hiding in that gap, then helping leaders decide on purpose what they’ll fix and what they’ll accept. The worst spot to be in is carrying risk you never even knew was there.”

For his take on where hidden risk collects, and how to size up your own environment before something goes wrong, you can watch the full conversation here.

From Theory to Something You Can Stand Behind

A security approach you can defend isn’t the one with the longest list of controls. It’s the one that fits the environment you have, goes after the risk that matters to you, and is still running after the consultant has left. Get the fundamentals in place, size the rest to what your team can carry, and be honest about the trade-offs. None of that is dramatic. It’s just the version still standing a year later, the only one that ever mattered.