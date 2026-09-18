Why AI Fluency Is Now an Imperative in Closing the Cyber Skills Gap

In this environment, AI fluency is becoming as essential to cybersecurity professionals as security expertise itself. The cybersecurity skills gap is no longer just a workforce challenge; it is becoming an AI readiness challenge.

However, realizing this potential requires more than deploying new technologies. It requires building AI fluency across the cybersecurity workforce, equipping teams to understand how AI systems operate, where they introduce new risks, how attackers exploit them and how defenders use them responsibly to strengthen security outcomes.

By leveraging AI and autonomous agents within the right governance framework, security leaders can enhance detection and response speed, improve accuracy and reduce the burden of routine tasks on security analysts.

To maintain stakeholder trust, organizations must keep pace with attackers by shifting from reactive, siloed, human-paced security functions toward a proactive, integrated and machine-speed security spanning prevention, response and recovery. Achieving this requires unified, enterprise-wide visibility of cyber risk and a simplified, cohesive security fabric across people, processes and technology.

Across industries, security leaders’ ability to secure increasingly complex AI and hybrid environments, defend against a rapidly evolving threat landscape and manage mounting operational pressures is being impacted by overwhelmed teams and a shortage of skilled cybersecurity talent. This is weakening their organization’s overall security posture.

As Frontier AI models continue to evolve, security leaders will have less time to modernize their cyber defenses while attackers discover and exploit vulnerabilities across a fast-expanding attack surface at unprecedented speed and scale.

Artificial intelligence is fundamentally reshaping the cyber threat landscape. Cybercriminals increasingly have access to the same enterprise-grade AI technologies organizations use to defend their digital enterprises. The weaponization of AI is redefining how attacks are designed and executed autonomously, intensifying the pressure on already stretched security teams.

Developing Talent to Meet Demand – At the Right Time

The cybersecurity talent shortage is no longer simply about a lack of people. It reflects a deeper structural misalignment between the skills organizations need and the pace at which those skills can be developed – a misalignment that AI is accelerating.

The 2025 ISC2 Cybersecurity Workforce Study highlighted how 88% of respondents had experienced at least one significant cybersecurity incident because of a skills shortage. And while budget constraints are a significant factor, misalignment in supply and demand is also a critical challenge.

Academia is struggling to produce talent with the relevant skills that businesses need, when they need them, because the speed of technological change is outstripping certification timelines – further widening the cybersecurity skills gap. Organizations want candidates to be workforce-ready with the latest in-demand skills, such as AI and cybersecurity, but with security certifications taking 12 to 18 months to complete, by the time a candidate enters the workforce to fill an identified need, the skills may already be considered outdated before they are even applied in practice.

At the same time, existing teams are already battling the latest threats and wading through the barrage of daily threat alerts, leaving little time to upskill. A 2026 report from the SANS Institute and GIAC highlighted how nearly 60% of organizations cite lack of time as their primary barrier to training.

To truly narrow the skills gap, there will need to be greater collaboration among policymakers, academics and enterprises to better align investment with high-demand capabilities and deliver more agile, responsive training models. Academia and certification bodies must work more closely with the industry to ensure curricula reflect real-world security challenges as they evolve.

With stronger cross-sector partnerships, we can strengthen the talent pipeline, accelerate skill development and deliver the capabilities our sector urgently needs, at the pace the threat landscape now demands.

AI Skills Have Become a Frontline Priority

AI fluency is no longer confined to data scientists or AI specialists. It is rapidly becoming a core competency for security analysts, architects, incident responders and CISOs alike.

According to the aforementioned ISC2 study, 41% of respondents listed AI skills as a top priority. Research shows that operational readiness for GenAI has also been problematic. Despite 97% of CISOs claiming to be principal decision makers when it comes to GenAI within their organization, 69% admitted that their teams lack the necessary skills to work with the technology.

The emergence of Frontier AI and autonomous agents is rapidly transforming the threat landscape, creating demand for entirely new competencies in autonomous offensive security, model risk management and governance and adversarial AI defense. Autonomous agents’ ability to rapidly learn and make decisions could be weaponized by cybercriminals, exposing enterprises to new attack surfaces and unexpected vulnerabilities.

Without the right policies, governance and security controls in place, they could also gain access to sensitive systems and data with little human oversight, introducing new challenges in handling non-human identities, breach containment and real-time monitoring, especially when interacting with third-party APIs or cross-internal system boundaries. Security teams that lack fluency in these tools will be operating at a disadvantage.

Used by defenders, AI and particularly autonomous agents with human-in-the-loop supervision, offers one of the most promising paths to narrowing the cybersecurity skills gap. Autonomous agents, purpose-built for roles like security operations, can automate detection, triage, remediation and compliance tasks at machine speed and scale. This can dramatically reduce workloads for overstretched teams, accelerate the path from decision-making to execution and frees analysts to focus on higher-value work such as threat hunting, strategy and continuous learning and upskilling rather than drowning in alerts.

Soon, autonomous agents will move AI from supporting roles to active collaborators in enterprise workflows. Organizations will need skills in developing the right guardrails and continuous assurance for autonomous agents, prompt engineers to identify vulnerabilities in AI systems and AI auditors to help manage supply-chain risks and governance.

To narrow the skill gaps, the rapid advancement of AI could become the catalyst the cybersecurity industry has long needed to build a more adaptive, resilient and future-ready workforce.

AI is enabling a new cybersecurity operating model—one that combines human expertise with autonomous capabilities, supported by centralized AI governance, robust guardrails and continuous monitoring and assurance. At the same time, this will shift cybersecurity organizations from a pyramid to a diamond model that will need them to rethink traditional career development paths into ones that are built for the agentic era.

Organizations that invest in AI fluency today will be better positioned to harness autonomous technologies responsibly, strengthen cyber resilience and build security teams capable of defending at machine speed without sacrificing human judgment.