According to Stanford's 2026 AI Index Report, generative AI has reached 53% adoption among the global population within just three years, easily outpacing the speed of both PCs and the internet.

Employees are adopting GenAI assistants, SaaS platforms and third-party AI tools faster than most organizations can track, often without a unified framework to monitor or contain them. Business units buy their own tools, employees sign into personal accounts, and knowledge workers spin up browser-based AI in seconds without oversight.

Adoption has moved faster than governance and policy enforcement.

Security teams therefore face an uphill battle in understanding the tools already inside their environment, their capabilities, and their risks.

Why Legacy Security is Breaking Down in the AI Era

Traditional security architecture was built to verify a user’s permissions to access an application or perform an action.

But generative and agentic AI tools do not just receive commands; they read content, retain context across sessions, and increasingly act on a user's behalf. That is a fundamentally different kind of activity from the one that perimeter and endpoint tools policed.

For example, legacy data loss prevention tools cannot see what an employee types into a prompt. Endpoint agents do not understand what a model retains for training. Network monitoring cannot distinguish a corporate AI tenant from a personal one or understand what a user has open and visible in their browser tabs.

The result is a set of critical security gaps, including a disjointed view of which AI tools and agents are in use, inconsistent policy enforcement, and no reliable way to control what data is shared with them.

Why Blanket Bans Are the Wrong Move

Faced with these gaps, the instinct for many security teams is to block first and evaluate later. It feels like an effective way of retaining control, but it rarely works in practice.

Blocking a tool does not remove the demand that originally enticed users. It only pushes that demand towards personal accounts, unmanaged devices and browser extensions even further outside IT's view.

We’ve seen this pattern before with shadow IT, but shadow AI raises the stakes. The real task isn't stopping employees from using AI, but making AI safe enough to use in the open, restoring the visibility and control that shadow adoption strips away in the first place. That means rethinking where and how security enforces policy in an AI-driven workplace.

Why the Browser is the Starting Point to Controlling AI’s Entry Points

One of the biggest issues with reining in AI is that it’s easy to fall into the trap of focusing on the tools the company has approved and rolled out. In practice, however, the vast majority of AI activity, sanctioned or not, happens inside the browser. And that is exactly where most organizations have the least visibility.

Employees may be using personal accounts on the same platforms IT approved for corporate use. In a browser tab, these are indistinguishable from corporate logins. AI browser extensions are another risk, as they can read page content and exfiltrate data, with risk profiles that shift every time the extension updates.

Some employees go further still, switching to AI-native browsers that ship with AI built in and may operate outside of managed browser policy entirely.

The browser is where most of this activity is visible, but only if you can see it. That position lets security teams tell a sanctioned prompt from an unsanctioned one and apply policy before sensitive data ever leaves the tab, rather than discovering the leak afterwards.

Desktop AI applications and AI-powered integrated development environments (IDEs) push some activity beyond even that, which is exactly why coverage needs to start at the browser and extend across the full work environment.

Governing What AI Does Next

Knowing where AI enters the organization is only half the job. Once inside, tools increasingly connect to other systems and act with less human involvement at every step.

For example, Model Context Protocol (MCP) integrations and AI connectors move data between AI tools, local file system objects, and internal systems such as Slack and Salesforce, often without governance applied to that connection. Network-level AI activity, including coding tools and agents operating entirely outside the browser, frequently escapes conventional monitoring.

Likewise, many autonomous agents and vibe-coding tools can build and deploy code on a user's behalf with minimal oversight.

Getting control of the situation relies on the ability to answer a few key questions:

Do these agents have scoped identities and defined permissions?

Is every action audited and enforced by run-time policies?

Is there human sign-off before anything touches a sensitive system?

Traditional access-based security was never designed to answer these questions. Zero trust, for example, continuously verifies a user’s identity and access rights, but not their activity.

Filling these gaps requires a multitude of connected control points to provide effective visibility and enforcement and a single policy that travel with the session and extends to every connector and agent, not just the network edge

Browser-level enforcement offers one of the few points of visibility into this kind of activity as it happens. Security teams that build towards that visibility stop being the function that says no by default and become the one with enough oversight to say yes and mean it.