Compliance Doesn't Have to be Painful

Organizations are placing far too much emphasis on the compliance certification and not enough on the compliance process, says Dan Maloney

Perhaps the most surprising fact about last year’s slew of data breaches is that the organizations that made headlines were considered compliant with at least one of the common security frameworks, such as PCI-DSS or HIPAA.

Observers may scratch their heads and wonder if these standards do any good at all. But compliance is not pointless – organizations are just placing far too much emphasis on the compliance certification and not enough on the compliance process. The end goal should not be the piece of paper with a stamp of approval. Companies should be working diligently to identify and mitigate risks threatening confidentiality, integrity or availability of systems and data.

Two of the nation’s largest data breaches cost their respective companies approximately $100m each last year. Smaller organizations with less data to steal will pay less, but it’s an unnecessary expense that could be avoided via proper risk management on the front end.

Rather than a mere checklist from an external governing body, proper risk management is an ongoing process. It takes into account the unique nature of each organization. While compliance programs such HIPAA, PCI, FISMA and others are a great starting point, they can’t identify all areas of risk in an organization. Each organization must do that for itself.

Compliance checklists can never provide the level of security that risk management can. If you don’t have a risk management program, start small and use the free resources available at http://csrc.nist.gov.

How Expensive is Non-Compliance?

The Ponemon Institute conducted an independent study, The True Cost of Compliance, which revealed that the cost of non-compliance (i.e. penalties and fines) is far greater than compliance. When researchers adjusted the total cost of compliance by organizational headcount, they found that compliance cost $222 per employee, while the cost for non-compliance came to $820 per employee.