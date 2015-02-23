Senior executives understand that today’s global economy is still not sufficiently protected against cyber-attacks, despite years of effort and spending in the multi-billion dollar range. Until recently, many chief financial officers (CFOs) may not have understood how to respond to cybersecurity risks and the implications for their organizations. CFOs may not have even been considered an essential part of an organization's security team. But as times have changed, many CFOs are now regularly being called upon to help promote cybersecurity and identify threats.

CFOs have a major role to play in the daily running of an organization. They work directly with financial analysts and have concerns about loss of control over their financial reporting. They are also concerned with the potential loss of funds either through theft or as a direct result of another third party’s misfortune. If you think about it, they have good reason to be alarmed. The information that the CFO controls and works with on a daily basis is some of the most sensitive and important data that can be found within an organization.

The CFO must also understand where information is at all times, how it is secured, who might want to steal it and how they might gain access to it. Perhaps most importantly, the CFO has a duty to provide plain, true and complete disclosure to the board on a wide range of issues, which today, many would argue, should include the potential financial impact of a cyber-attack on the organization.

Cyberspace: Weighing Risk v Reward

Business leaders understand the benefits of cyberspace, yet many are having trouble determining the risk versus the reward. They may not realize that cyberspace confers the same benefits to us as it does to those who attack organizations. Hacker groups, criminal gangs and espionage units have access to powerful, evolving capabilities, which they use to identify, target, and attack. The benefits of cyberspace come with significant risks, and the threat of a cyber-attack should be firmly at the top of the boardroom agenda.