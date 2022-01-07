Businesses today are much more concerned about cybersecurity than they were 10 years ago – and with good reason. Threats and attacks have increased in their potency and pervasiveness while our connected world and an exponentially growing number of devices, and COVID-19’s enforced shift to remote working, have complicated the threat landscape.

In this environment, what role do holistic ecosystems – secure connections between data, systems and people – play, now and in the future?

Cybercrime is big business. It has a low barrier to entry since criminals no longer need to be computer savvy to run profitable ransomware operations. Like their targets, they can now buy off-the-shelf tools and outsource operations to specialists.

Further, the lack of preparedness on the part of companies, the advent of hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies and the willingness of victims and insurers to pay multimillion-pound ransoms have combined to create an irresistible incentive for criminals.

As companies move into a new era of hybrid work, existing cybersecurity protections lose their effectiveness, as they focus on protecting people and assets concentrated in offices. Hybrid working creates a distributed network perimeter that poses new risks and needs new solutions to allow employees to work safely anywhere.

This shift in how we work has really ramped up the importance of holistic security ecosystems because cyber breaches can have serious consequences. In the short term, they can bring a company to its knees, interrupting core revenue streams for extended periods of time.

In May 2021, for example, the Colonial Pipeline attack forced the company to pay $4.4m in bitcoin ransom – of which only $2.3m was retrieved – while the encryption attack on JBS cost $11m to resolve. Even for companies that don’t become an ‘outlier,’ attacks can be expensive.

Beyond the financial implications, breaches pose reputational threats. The erosion of trust by customers, regulators and the market can have more subtle, long-lasting and crippling effects on a business, as we’ve seen happen with many companies that have received Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) fines for breaches since 2018.