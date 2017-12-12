Guest Editor: Let’s Talk About Data Breaches

If we look at the past few years, we can observe two distinct trends: firstly, data breaches are way more common than they used to be. Secondly, they’re getting bigger, and it’s not uncommon to find data dumps that encompass literally hundreds of millions of people.

In August of this year, we hit an all-time record, when a spambot mailing list found its way to the darknet. The list contained over 711 million people, which is almost the combined population of the EU and the United States. Madness!

In January, River City Media – a sketchy internet marketing business in Wyoming – lost the details of over 393 million people. These ‘megadumps’ make the likes of the 2012 LinkedIn leak, which entrapped ‘only’ 164 million people, look positively tame in comparison.

Are we only scratching the service though? How many other breaches have occurred without us knowing, as a consequence of the company either paying so-called ‘hush money’ or deciding to wait it out and see what happens? Earlier this month, it transpired that controversial ridesharing service Uber paid $100,000 to hackers as an incentive for them to delete data they had stolen.

This divided opinion; should Uber have ‘fessed up’, or were they right to pay the ransom?

I’m going to put my cards on the table: concealing breaches is risky behavior, and is likely to blow up in the face of anyone who does it, as was the case with Uber. There’s virtue in transparency.

Hacks are inevitable, and breaches are almost always headline news. Nobody wants egg on their face, but in the mire, there’s an opportunity to reframe the security conversation into something positive.

I imagine that many non-technical employees regard information security staff as a sort-of chimera: a hybrid of the ‘computer says no’ person from Little Britain, and Chicken Little, constantly claiming that the “sky is falling in.”

We are experts, but if we don’t present our expertise in a way that’s relatable and easy to understand, we might as well not bother.