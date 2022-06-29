Is Open Source the Greatest Path to Security?

When it comes to security, the general focus has always been around restricting access to prevent unauthorized intrusion into something. Whether locking a house’s physical doors or sealing an organization’s digital network, security has always focused on creating a closed environment. However, over the past few years, this closed-door approach to security has been challenged by the advent of open source software and hardware, where organizations rely on publicly available code to deploy within their networks and build applications.

The Open Source Evolution

Open source involves organizations using open and freely available code and it has become increasingly popular today, with recent data from the Synopsys Open Source Security and Risk Analysis Report revealing that 78% of code in codebases today is open source.

When thinking about the benefits of open source, not only is the code free to use, but it offers organizations more transparency because they can see the source code they are using and assess its security for themselves.

They can also see changes made to the code and collaborate with developers to improve it. Additionally, because so many organizations are using the same piece of code, bugs and weaknesses are often identified faster and the community of users will provide expert advice to remediate them. This means there are more good eyes on the code, which are all motivated by the same objective to make it as secure as possible.

One of the most prominent organizations to back open source is Tesla, with its CEO, Elon Musk, opting to open source its code back in 2018. Musk recognized that the world’s future will be heavily reliant on electric cars, but for the vehicles to succeed, people needed to be invested in their security. In response, Musk open sourced Tesla’s software, allowing others to build their cars on its foundations, feeling confident in its security.

Musk was following in the footsteps of many other organizations, including Facebook, Microsoft and Google, which had all reaped benefits through open source projects. Not only are these tech leaders opening their networks up to security researchers through bug bounties and security assessments, but they are also funding open source projects and have teams dedicated to open source initiatives.