What You Don’t Know Can Harm You

As intellectual property and critical data continues to extend into every corner of an organization, information security becomes everyone’s problem and everyone’s responsibility, writes Simon Church

The threat of cyber-attacks is increasing and the impact of serious data breaches has never been greater, with hackers finding ever more sophisticated ways to breach corporate defenses. The results can be both devastating and costly, with the impact costing large UK organizations somewhere between £600,000 and £1.15m on average according to the Department for Business, Innovation & Skills’ Information Security Breaches Survey 2014.

Our recent Risk:Value report, designed to assess the level of risk within organizations and the value that senior executives place on data security, found that over half (56%) of UK businesses fully expect to suffer a security breach at some point. The problem is that there are varying attitudes by employees on how to behave when it comes to accessing their company’s data securely. Just 21% believe accessing data safely is the joint responsibility of them and their IT team and 28% rely on their own judgment of what is ‘safe behavior’, while around half rely solely on IT.

It is clear that organizational culture needs to change – and change quickly. It’s no longer acceptable for staff to ignore their roles and responsibilities when it comes to data security, and it’s no longer acceptable to expect the IT department to take sole responsibility. We will see an even greater need for staff to step up to the plate when it comes to protecting corporate data as they continue to expect greater mobility and improved ways of working, increased collaboration and the use of cloud-based tools and applications.

It’s interesting that employees also behave quite differently when it comes to protecting their personal data compared to work data on their devices. The Risk:Value report revealed that a fifth value their own personal data more than work data, while 55% value them equally, suggesting that employees do not always recognize just how valuable their company’s data is.

Cybercrime is bad for business, but if staff are your key security weakness, then you have a problem. Employees often fail to follow even the strictest security policies and procedures, not for malicious reasons but often because they are busy and looking for the easiest way round it. It’s also perceived as a bit technical and all too often seen as ‘someone else’s job’.

Relevant training and awareness-raising programs are important to help staff understand their responsibilities, and change their behavior. But any education programme must be combined with well-defined, measurable goals and an understanding of the intended audience.