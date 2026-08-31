How to Locate and Run the Outlook Inbox Repair Tool (ScanPST.exe)

Do you keep getting an error saying that Outlook can't open your data file? Or does it look like your mailbox might be damaged because you can't access specific messages or folders? The chances are you're dealing with a corrupt PST file. And it's for this reason that Microsoft includes a data recovery utility called the Inbox Repair Tool (or SCANPST.exe) with your Outlook installation.

In this tutorial, we'll show you how to locate and run the Outlook Inbox Repair Tool to fix a corrupt PST file. This tool doesn't always work, which is why you'll also learn how to use Stellar Repair for Outlook to recover your data.

Back Up Your Data Before You Begin

The Outlook Inbox Repair Tool creates a PST backup before it attempts to fix any data corruption issues. That way, you have an unmodified file in case something goes wrong during the recovery process.

However, if you prefer being extra safe, you can always perform a manual backup by creating a simple copy of the file.

To locate and back up the PST file for an email account in Outlook:

1. Open Microsoft Outlook.

2. Select File on the menu bar.

on the menu bar. 3. Under Info , select Account Settings , then Account Settings again on the drop-down.

, select , then again on the drop-down. 4. Switch to the Data Files tab.

tab. 5. Select the email account related to the corrupt PST file and choose Open File Location .

. 6. On the File Explorer window that opens, right-click the PST file and select Copy .

. 7. Go to a different location, then right-click and select Paste.

How to Location and Run Outlook's ScanPST Tool

To use Outlook's Inbox Repair Tool, you must manually locate it inside your Microsoft Office or 365 installation. Start by fully exiting Outlook, and then: