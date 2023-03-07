IWD2023: DigitALL, Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality

"Cracking the Code" is one of the themes for this year’s International Women’s Day, celebrated on March 8. The theme emphasises the importance of breaking down barriers and promoting gender equality, particularly in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Having a young daughter, myself this is something I feel is hugely important.

Innovation and technology have brought tremendous change to our lives, making things easier and more efficient. However, there are still significant gaps in terms of gender equality.

Women continue to be underrepresented in STEM fields, and the digital divide is further exacerbating this disparity. Access to inclusive digital technologies and education is critical in breaking down these barriers and promoting gender equality.

A Collaborative Effort

“Cracking the code” requires a collaborative effort. Governments, non-profit organisations, and businesses must come together to promote inclusive digital policies and programs that empower women and girls. This involves investing in education, training and mentorship programs that promote gender diversity in STEM fields.

It is also essential to tackle the social and cultural barriers that prevent women from pursuing careers in STEM. This means challenging gender stereotypes and biases that may discourage girls from studying science or pursuing careers in technology. Promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace is another critical aspect of cracking the code, ensuring that women have equal opportunities for growth and advancement.

International Women's Day 2023 is an opportunity for us all to reflect on the progress that has been made towards gender equality, but it is also a reminder of the work that still needs to be done. By cracking the code and promoting inclusive digital technologies and education, we can help to create a world where women have equal opportunities to succeed and thrive. Let's work together to make this a reality.