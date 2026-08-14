SAP made the choice for its customers. If you’re running SAP Identity Management today, you need to move off it, while also managing one of the biggest overhauls your SAP landscape will ever go through: the move to RISE with SAP.

That's two deadlines could be landing on the same desk at the same time. SAP has confirmed that mainstream maintenance for SAP Identity Management ends December 31, 2027, with extended maintenance available only until 2030 at additional cost, and SAP has been direct about what comes next: there is no successor product.

SAP's own Cloud Identity portfolio is explicitly not a like-for-like replacement and isn't built to serve as a central identity system spanning both SAP and non-SAP environments. It's happening right as the core ERP architecture, hosting model, and integration patterns underneath everything get rebuilt through RISE.

Treating identity governance as a footnote to the RISE timeline is a mistake many teams make once. It needs its own workstream, its own milestones, its own risk plan running in parallel with the rest of the project.

RISE with SAP shifts a lot of infrastructure administration over to SAP as the managed service provider, including Basis, the technical layer that keeps an SAP system running underneath the actual business applications, and that changes who owns identity lifecycle processes, role provisioning, emergency access, and segregation-of-duties controls once the new environment goes live.

Companies that treat the SAP IDM retirement as a straight swap, the same processes dropped into a new tool, tend to find out the hard way. Usually after go-live! Provisioning breaks, entitlements go orphaned, and both show up as audit findings. Sometimes it's worse: business users locked out of systems they need to do their jobs.

What Changes Under RISE, In Practice

Today, if you run SAP on-prem or in a customer-managed cloud, your team owns the full stack, infrastructure, Basis administration, and identity governance all sit under one roof, even if IDM handles the identity piece separately.

Under RISE, SAP takes over infrastructure and Basis administration as the managed service provider.

That split matters more than it sounds: emergency access procedures that assumed direct system access now have to route through SAP's managed operations model.

Segregation-of-duties controls that were validated against your own infrastructure team now need to account for SAP's operational staff as a party with system-level access.

Role provisioning workflows built around your team making backend changes directly may need to be redesigned around SAP's change-management process instead.

None of this is insurmountable, but it has to be planned for, it doesn't happen automatically just because RISE promises a "managed" experience.

SAP IDM Is Reaching Its End of Life: Here's What to Do

With SAP IDM retirement and the transition to RISE with SAP converging, identity governance requires careful planning. Read this guide and discover: