Hardening the Internet: One Security Project at a Time

Fahmida Rashid explores the importance of securing the essential building blocks of the modern internet, and highlights how it can be achieved The modern internet is essential – used for various means including commerce, healthcare and education. When parts of the infrastructure go down, either maliciously or by mistake, the ripple effects bring parts of the world to a standstill. That is why it is even more important than ever to strengthen the internet infrastructure to make it harder for a determined bad actor to eavesdrop on user activity, disrupt operations and cause outages. For all its issues, the internet isn’t broken. In fact, it is working as designed because it was originally intended for a world where people could trust that other people were who they claimed to be, and accessed only the things they were supposed to. Academics and researchers in the early days didn’t prioritize making communications secure by default or establishing mechanisms to verify identity because they were relying on existing trust relationships. Those trust relationships no longer exist on the internet – an all-encompassing communications medium between strangers. Starting over and building a more secure and private internet from scratch is not an option, so the next best thing is to retrofit existing protocols with security and privacy controls to make the internet a safer place to shop, work and live. There have already been some improvements, such as the fact that Secure Shell (SSH) has more or less displaced Telnet as the way to access remote systems. A significant portion of web traffic is now encrypted, with Transport Layer Security 1.3 addressing how web connections handle encryption and Let’s Encrypt making it easier to obtain and renew certificates. There are also initiatives to tackle critical components everyone relies on, namely internet routing, time synchronization and domain names. Fixing Routing Cyber-criminals who stole $17m worth of cryptocurrency Ethereum from MyEtherWallet.com over a period of two hours in 2018 did so by abusing the Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) – the universal routing system that is the foundation of the internet. When a user wants to go to a website, the traffic from the computer can pass through any number of intermediate servers before reaching the web server. There are many paths the traffic can take, and BGP holds information on the best route from one location to another. BGP is the GPS navigation service that tells network operators which route the web traffic should follow. Analogous to the highway system, there are many ways to drive to a destination, but “some roads are better,” says Aftab Siddiqui, a senior manager of internet technology at the Internet Society, an international non-profit organization focusing on internet standards, education and policy. Siddiqui is also project lead at Mutually Agreed Norms for Routing Security (MANRS) which was founded in 2014. Technically, there is no reason why web traffic can’t take the scenic route through many servers, but the website can time out or be very sluggish to use if the path is too long. Alternatively, bad actors can direct the traffic through servers they control, allowing them to see the contents of the packets or divert users to malicious sites. With MyEtherWallet.com, someone sent BGP messages to the core routers with instructions to send traffic intended for AWS to a rogue DNS server. Users wound up on phishing sites because that server gave out the wrong IP address for MyEtherWallet.com.

While BGP hijacking has been around for years, this attack was a “wake-up call for many people” because of the amount of money stolen in such a short period of time, Siddiqui says. It is easy to send BGP messages with routing instructions. MANRS is a consortium of network operators, internet service providers and cloud service providers who voluntarily adopted cryptographic route checks and filters so that incorrect route information doesn’t spread throughout their networks. Controls include defining a clear routing policy, enabling source address validation and deploying anti-spoofing filters. A total of nine network operators were members when MANRS launched in 2014 – now there are more than 500. The numbers of reported routing incidents have declined as more operators join MANRS, from more than 5000 in 2017 to below 4000 in 2020, Siddiqui explains. More importantly, routing incidents are shorter because they are not spreading widely to other networks and are being fixed sooner. MANRS membership isn’t the only reason for the decline; increased awareness of best practices for routing also contributed, Siddiqui outlines. A new task force helps content delivery networks and other cloud services to adopt the filters and controls to become MANRS-compliant. MANRS is not intended to be an exclusive club, Siddiqui adds. There are organizations who have implemented some of the measures but are not official members, and there are other initiatives with the same goals but with different approaches. “Routing security is a long game,” Siddiqui says. Securing Time Network Time Protocol (NTP) is another critical component of internet infrastructure that everyone relies on. The ubiquitous protocol is used to synchronize clocks on servers and devices to make sure they all have the same time. Without accurate time, there is no way to determine certificates are valid or if two-factor authentication credentials have expired. If a computer is a few seconds too fast or a few milliseconds too slow, financial transactions cannot be reconciled properly and files may not be backed up or synchronized correctly across machines. However, NTP doesn’t verify the source of the time information, so until recently, there was no way to verify that the time information came from a trusted source. A bad actor could send different time information from another IP address as part of a man-in-the-middle attack and trick the computer into accepting it as the correct response. The incorrect time can lead to issues with cryptographic signatures and result in incorrect timestamps on logs and transactions. “I want to know I am getting my time information from someone trustworthy and not injecting bogus information into my clock,” says Daniel Franke, security architect at Akamai. Network Time Security, which was published as a standard (RFC 8915) by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) in October, uses Transport Layer Security (TLS) and Authenticated Encryption with Associated Data (AEAD) to provide cryptographic security for NTP. NTS uses the same Public Key Infrastructure the internet relies on to authenticate NTP servers so that when the computer wants to talk to a time server, it is reaching the server it wants to talk to, explains Franke, who was one of the authors of the standard. The security protocol has two phases: NTS key exchange using TLS handshake between the NTP client and server; and using the results of the TLS handshake to authenticate NTP time synchronization packets via extension fields. In the first phase, the client (the computer) receives information about what server to query for time, secret keys for that server and private cookies. The TLS channel is closed after the handshake is complete. The client then sends the time server a query signed with one of the secret keys and a cookie from the key exchange. The server uses the cookie to validate the signature of the query and to sign the response. The client validates the signature on the incoming packet and knows that the time was sent from the correct server.

