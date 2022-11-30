Although the end of 2022 is now well in sight, M&A activity in the cybersecurity industry is continuing apace. November 2022 saw several notable deals announced, including those involving Intel471, Orange Cyberdefense and Palo Alto Networks. Here is Infosecurity’s roundup of the most significant M&A news that emerged in November.

Intel471 Acquires SpiderFoot

Cyber-threat intelligence firm Intel471 purchased SpiderFoot in a deal announced on November 2. The transaction will add SpiderFoot's open-source intelligence, attack surface management and digital investigations capabilities to Intel471's portfolio. In addition, SpiderFoot Founder, Steve Micallef, has joined Intel 471 as vice president of attack surface technology.

1Password Acquires Passage

On November 3, 1Password announced the acquisition of passwordless authentication company Passage. The move will enable 1Password to accelerate the adoption of passkeys for developers, businesses and their customers. The deal follows 1Password joining the open industry association FIDO Alliance earlier in 2022.

clean.io Acquired by Human Security

Also on November 3, Human Security announced its latest strategic market move this year with the acquisition of malvertising and e-commerce fraud security company clean.io. The deal is designed to enhance Human’s ability to safeguard the advertising ecosystem from fraud and abuse.

11:11 Completes Purchases of Sungard Businesses

Managed infrastructure solutions provider 11:11 Systems completed its previously announced acquisitions of two Sungard businesses on November 4. These are Sungard Availability Services’ Recovery and Cloud and Managed Services businesses. As part of the transactions, 11:11 will operate four data centers previously part of Sungard AS.

Splunk Acquires Startup TwinWave Security

Automated threat analysis startup TwinWave Security was acquired by US software company Splunk on November 8. The deal will provide Splunk with access to TwinWave’s threat intelligence technology that follows automatically follows and analyses complex attack chains.

Orange Cyberdefense Acquires Two Swiss Companies

On November 8, Orange Cyberdefense, the cybersecurity subsidiary of Orange, announced the acquisition of SCRT and Telsys. The two Swiss sister companies will add to the development of Orange Cyberdefense by expanding its European presence to nine countries and increasing its cyber threat intelligence capabilities.

Thrive Purchases Custard Technical Services

Cybersecurity managed services provider Thrive announced the acquisition of UK IT support company on November 11. This is the fifth acquisition by Thrive this year as it seeks to expand its presence outside the US.

ThreatLocker Acquires Third Wall

Endpoint protection specialist ThreatLocker announced it purchased ThirdWall on November 14. The deal will enable ThreatLocker to include ThirdWall’s automated lockdown security plug-in for ConnectWise Automate users in its product offering, helping it harden Windows operating systems and ensure compliance with government regulations.

Palo Alto Networks Agrees Deal to Purchase Cider Security

On November 17, Palo Alto Networks entered into a definitive agreement to acquire app and software supply chain security company Cider Security. The deal is worth approximately $195m in cash, excluding the value of replacement equity awards, subject to adjustment. The acquisition is expected to close in Q2 of fiscal 2023.

MANGOPAY Boosts Payment Fraud Protection Through Acquisition of Nethone

Payment infrastructure provider MANGOPAY announced the acquisition of AI fraud detection and prevention company Nethone on November 29. The transaction is designed to boost e-commerce payment security on platforms and marketplaces, using Nethone's technologies to tackle issues like account takeovers, reducing fake accounts, fraud and unauthorized transactions.