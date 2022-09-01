Detected Cyber-Threats Surge 52% in 1H 2022

A leading cybersecurity vendor blocked 63 billion threats in the first half of 2022 alone, over 50% more than the same period a year ago.

The findings come from the Trend Micro 2022 Midyear Cybersecurity Report and illustrate the scale of the challenge facing network defenders.

Trend Micro highlighted the persistent threat posed by ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) groups as one that will continue to cause major challenges for organizations in the years to come.

It said detections of prolific groups such as LockBit and Conti increased by 500% year-on-year in 1H 2022.

Such groups will continue to adapt their tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) in the race for profits.

The report warned of a surge in threats targeting Linux systems, for example. It said detections of attacks on Linux servers and embedded systems grew 75% year-on-year in the first half of 2022. Both SMBs and larger organizations are now a target, it claimed.

Many RaaS groups exploit vulnerabilities as a primary attack vector. Their job is getting easier as the number of published CVEs continues to grow strongly.

Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative published advisories on 944 vulnerabilities in the first half of 2021, a 23% year-on-year increase. The number of critical bug advisories it published soared by 400% over the same period.

Jon Clay, VP of threat intelligence for Trend Micro, warned of the growing and evolving threat from sophisticated criminal groups.

“That’s why it’s essential that organizations get better at mapping, understanding, and protecting their expanding digital attack surface,” he added. “A single, unified cybersecurity platform is the best place to start.”

Recent research from Trend Micro revealed that organizations may be struggling to do this, with two-fifths (43%) of global respondents admitting that their digital attack surface is “spiralling out of control.”

It also found that, on average, respondents estimate having just 62% visibility of their attack surface.