DragonForce is fighting a “turf war” with rival ransomware operators as it seeks to assert its dominance in the cybercrime marketplace, according to new Sophos research.

The group appears to be responsible for RansomHub’s infrastructure outage in late March 2025, which contributed to a significant fall in ransomware attacks in April.

This may be the result of an attempted “hostile takeover” of the group by DragonForce.

The researchers observed DragonForce’s attacks on ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) rivals began after it rebranded as a ‘cartel’ in March 2025 in order to expand its reach.

DragonForce’s Revamped Cartel Model

The cartel model allows affiliates the flexibility to leverage DragonForce’s infrastructure and ransomware tools while operating under their own brands.

The syndicate set the scene for the model in early 2025 by launching “RansomBay,” a white-label service that lets affiliates rebrand the ransomware under a different name.

Affiliates pay a 20% cut of any ransom haul and keep the rest, while DragonForce handles the underlying infrastructure, technical support and leak-site hosting.

DragonForce’s infrastructure was reportedly leveraged by Scattered Spider to target UK retailers Marks and Spencer (M&S), the Co-operative Group and Harrods in late April.

Attacks on Rival RaaS Operators

Sophos researchers observed that the cartel announcement in March coincided with defacements of leak sites operated by the BlackLock and Mamona ransomware groups. The defacements show DragonForce’s logo.