There number of ransomware attacks against organizations across Europe has significantly increased during the past year, a new report has warned.

This according to analysis of publicly disclosed ransomware incidents by researchers at cyber risk management provider Black Kite. They found that ransomware attacks rose 55.1% year-over-year in the first four months of 2026 and reached an average of 171 incidents per month.

The findings have been detailed in the company’s 2026 European Cyber Risk Report, published on June 25.

Just five countries accounted for 70% of all ransomware incidents across Europe: Germany (18%), the UK (17%), France (12%), Italy (12%), and Spain (10%).

The most common form of ransomware was Qilin, which targeted organizations in 26 of the 31 countries analyzed and was behind a total of 372 recorded incidents.

Qilin activity accounted for more than double that of the next most prominent ransomware deployed in attacks, which was Akira. Akira ransomware accounted for 159 recorded incidents during the reporting period, while SafePay ransomware was the third most common, with 80 reported incidents.

However, unlike the other ransomware attacks, SafePay appeared to focus on one specific region, Germany, indicating a concentrated effort by cybercriminals using it to go after specific organizations.

This is likely because regions such as The Ruhr Valley and Bavaria are major heartlands for manufacturing and industrial companies. Manufacturing was the most targeted sector across Europe during the reporting period, accounting for 28% of all ransomware incidents.

The impact of a cyber-attack against a major manufacturer can be far-reaching and damaging, as demonstrated by the Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) incident in 2025.

The impact of the cyber-attack against JLR was so immense that it became the costliest cyber-attack to hit the UK and part of the remediation strategy involved over 30,000 staff being forced to reset their passwords.

Read more: Why Ransomware Remains One of Cybersecurity’s Most Persistent and Costly Threats

There are several reasons behind the increase in ransomware incidents across Europe, said Dr. Ferhat Dikbiyik, chief research and intelligence officer at Black Kite, "Three forces are converging on European organizations at once: ransomware is accelerating, supply chains are becoming a primary attack path, and regulations are placing greater emphasis on third-party risk.”

While direct attack against the networks of organizations remains a common entry point for ransomware incidents, the report highlighted how cybercriminals have increasingly targeted software suppliers and third-party supply chains as an attack vector.

Researchers noted that over 30 ransomware incidents could be traced back to the August 2025 compromise of Swedish software supplier Miljödata.

"Our research shows that some of Europe's most significant ransomware incidents are defined less by the initial victim than by the scale of their downstream impact across an interconnected ecosystem, said Dikbiyik.

“Understanding where risk is concentrated, and how it can spread, is becoming essential for building resilience,” he added.

According to Black Kite, protections which organizations should put in place to help counter ransomware attacks include swiftly patching cybersecurity vulnerabilities, especially those uncovered in supply chain software, engaging with the board on cyber risk and to continuously monitoring new cyber threats.