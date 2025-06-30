Iranian Cyber Threats Persist Despite Ceasefire, US Intelligence Warns

Despite a declared ceasefire between Iran and Israel and ongoing negotiations towards a permanent solution to the conflict, Iran-backed cyber actors and hacktivist groups supporting Tehran may still conduct malicious cyber activity.

This warning has been issued by four US federal agencies a security advisory published on June 30.

The document said that Iran-backed threat actors could target poorly secured US networks and internet-connected devices for disruptive attacks, especially by gaining access through weak passwords or exploiting known or unknown vulnerabilities in unpatched or outdated software.

“When specifically targeting operational technology (OT), these malicious cyber actors also use system engineering and diagnostic tools to target entities such as engineering and operator devices, performance and security systems and vendor and third-party maintenance and monitoring systems,” noted the advisory.