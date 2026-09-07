Multiple Class Action Lawsuits Filed Against IDScan

Law firms are circling after reports emerged last week of a potential mega-breach of driver’s license information.

At least four class-action lawsuits have been filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana against IDScan.net, the company at the center of the allegations.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages and want the company, which provides ID verification and fraud prevention services, to improve its internal security posture.

The FBI said last week that it is investigating the incident, which was first reported by journalist Brian Krebs.

Read more on IDScan.net: FBI Probes Possible Breach of 153 Million Driver’s Licenses.

At least two other major law firms, Hall Attorneys and Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, are currently investigating claims from potential victims.

“If you rented a vehicle, visited a cannabis dispensary, or otherwise had your driver’s license or other identification document scanned or verified through IDScan.net’s systems, you may be entitled to compensation and other legal remedies,” reads one note on the website of Markovits, Stock & DeMarco.

Drivers in the Crosshairs

A service dubbed “Nexus” on a Russian cybercrime forum had claimed to have over 153 million driver’s licenses for mainly American as well as Canadian drivers, alongside over 10 million ID cards, travel documents, medical cards and more.

Nexus was taken down shortly after Krebs published his post, but he tracked activity from his own and other identified victims’ movements to link the data to New Orleans-based IDScan.net.

The firm provides B2B ID verification services for a range of big-name businesses including car rental giant Hertz, FedEx, and hundreds of cannabis dispensaries across the US.

"When you look at data brokers and the sheer amount of information they collect, purchase, acquire, aggregate and store over time, it’s absolutely staggering. And this particular breach appears to be staggering in its own right,” said Black Hills Information Security owner, John Strand.

“I do think we need to start treating this type of data with protections similar to what we provide for protected health information. Maybe that means bringing some of it under HIPAA-like protections or creating a regulatory framework that treats large collections of personal data with the same seriousness.”

Hall Attorneys urged individuals who think their data may have been involved in the breach to do the following:

Identify the business, location, approximate date, and reason your ID was scanned or uploaded

Ask whether the business used IDScan.net, VeriScan, DIVE, or another ID-verification provider

Ask whether front-and-back images, infrared or ultraviolet captures, a selfie, or parsed ID fields were retained and whether your record is within any incident review

Keep the request and response. Don’t send an unredacted ID image, Social Security number, or account password in an initial inquiry

Treat unsolicited breach-check links as suspicious

IDScan.net reportedly said it is investigating the incident.