Data Breach Costs Fall for First Time in Five Years

The global average cost of a data breach fell by 9% to $4.44m in 2025, the first decline observed in five years, according to IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025.

The fall has been attributed to improved detection and containment capabilities in organizations, boosted by AI and automation tools.

The researchers found that average costs for detection and escalation fell to $1.47m, representing a nearly 10% drop compared to 2024.

The mean time organizations took to identify and contain a breach fell to 241 days, a nine-year low and continuing a downward trend since 2021.

Organizations using AI and automation extensively throughout their security operations saved an average $1.9m in breach costs and reduced the breach lifecycle by an average of 80 days, according to the study, published on July 30.

“Globally, shorter breach investigations are pushing down detection and escalation costs, which can include assessment and audits, crisis management, and communications to executive leadership and boards,” read the report.